UCLA Basketball vs. Oregon State: Preview, TV, Radio, Live Stream, Odds and More

The #2 UCLA Basketball team look to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they take out their revenge on the lowly Oregon State Beavers.

The UCLA Basketball team has one loss. It is not the end of the world.

Though they start Pac-12 play 0-1, that will be the last time you see the Bruins with a losing record this season.

Tonight, the Bruins will try and go .500 in conference play against a team that probably will not have a winning record this season.

#2 UCLA Basketball vs. Oregon State Beavers

Records: UCLA 13-1, 0-1, Oregon State 4-10, 0-1

Location: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, CA

(Cap.: 9,604)

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. PT

Tickets: osubeavers.com

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: Pac-12.com

Radio: AM 1150 Los Angeles

On-line Radio: Tune-In

Odds: UCLA -19.5

Projected Starters:

UCLA – Lonzo Ball, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton, TJ Leaf, Thomas Welsh

Oregon State – Jaquori McLaughlin, Stephen Thompson, Jr., Kendal Manuel, Drew Eubanks, Matt Dahlen

Preview:

The UCLA Basketball team just lost in heart breaking fashion and that is not going to sit well with them. The Bruins just lost to the top team in the Pac-12 and will most likely get a win against the worst team in the Pac-12 tonight against Oregon State.

The Beavers will be without their top scorer Tres Trinkle (20.2 ppg) who is out with a broken wrist, so the Beavers will need to rely on Thompson and Eubanks to put up points.

Unfortunately for OSU, the Bruins have more players that could do the same. UCLA is doing a great job sharing the ball and has six players that are averaging more than 12 points per game. The Bruins have offense, but how is their defense?

In the last few games, we have seen inconsistencies with the defense, but they have had some decent efforts. If UCLA can keep up the defensive pressure the entire game, then the Bruins will run away with this. If not, they should still win, it will just not be as dominant.

Key Stats:

Lonzo Ball – 13.7 ppg, 8.1 asts, 5.6 rebs, 1.4 stls

Aaron Holiday – 143.9 ppg, 4.5 asts, .525 FG%, .500 3FG%

TJ Leaf – 17.2 ppg, 9.2 rebs, .655 FG%, .500 3FG%

Players to Watch:

Thomas Welsh – Welsh returned from a four game absence due to a bruised knee against Oregon and anded his fifth double-double of the season. With that kind of effort against the conference’s best team, imagine what he will do agains the conference’s worst team.

Prediction: UCLA 92 – Oregon State 67

This article originally appeared on