UCLA Basketball vs. Colorado: Preview, TV, Radio, Live Stream, Odds and More

The #4 UCLA Basketball team is heading to the mountains for their second Pac-12 road trip which begins against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bruins are still looking for their first conference road sweep in four years and try to get a leg up on the Pac-12 as they take on the struggling Buffaloes.

Can the Bruins continue to dominate and take control of their destiny in enemy territory, or will they once again succumb to a lackadaisical road effort?

#4 UCLA Basketball vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Records: UCLA (16-1, 3-1), Colorado (10-6, 0-3)

Location: Coors Event Center, Boulder, CO (Cap.: 11,064)

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. PT

Tickets: CUBuffs.com

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: AM 570 Los Angeles

On-line Radio: Tune-In

Odds: UCLA -5.5, O/U 159.5

Projected Starters:

UCLA – Lonzo Ball, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton, TJ Leaf, Thomas Welsh

Colorado – Josh Fortune, Derrick White, George King, Xavier Johnson, Wesley Gordon

Preview:

The UCLA Basketball team is seemingly back on track, at least that what it appeared to be after the Bruins destroyed Stanford on Sunday.

The Bruins needed to alter their game after their first three Pac-12 contests in which they showed a few weaknesses (starting the second half slow, inconsistent defense and failure to adjust).

UCLA seemed to have more control over all of that against Stanford. Now they need to prove that they can do the same thing on the road.

Colorado is not a bad team but they have lost some talent in the last few years. This season the Buffaloes are struggling in the Pac-12, though their last two games were only lost by an average of 5 points.

But UCLA needs to be careful, because although the Buffaloes have a few things to figure out, they are very good at home. Since the start of last season, Colorado is 19-2 at the Coors Event Center. If the Bruins want to get this road sweep starting at CU, they are going to have to once again play a complete game and not give Colorado any advantage.

Key Stats:

Lonzo Ball – 14.7 ppg, 8.0 asts, 5.6 rebs, 1.6 stls

Bryce Alford – 16.8 ppg, 2.5 apg, FT% .814, 3FG% .449

TJ Leaf – 17.4 ppg, 9.1 rebs, .654 FG%, .486 3FG%

Players to Watch:

Thomas Welsh, Isaac Hamilton, Aaron Holiday and Alford – The freshmen have proven they have talent but the veterans have to step up and help display leadership going into this next road game.

Prediction: UCLA 88 – Colorado 72

