UCLA Basketball vs. Arizona State: Preview, TV, Radio, Live Stream, Odds

The #3 UCLA Basketball team comes back home as they begin their next series with the Arizona schools, starting tonight against ASU.

The UCLA Basketball team is back home where they are a perfect 10-0 this season.

After their first road sweep in the Steve Alford era, the Bruins look to continue their winning ways at Pauley Pavilion, but it will be a difficult task as the Arizona schools come to town.

That begins tonight against a struggling Arizona State team. Though they are not a Pac-12 powerhouse, UCLA needs to handle them before they look ahead to whoever their next game might be against…

#3 UCLA Basketball vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Records: UCLA (18-1, 5-1), ASU (9-9, 2-3)

Location: Pauley Pavilion (Cap.: 13,800)

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. PT

Tickets: uclabruins.com

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com

Radio: AM 1150 Los Angeles

On-line Radio: Tune-In

Odds: UCLA -18, O/U 180.5

Projected Starters:

UCLA – Lonzo Ball, Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton, TJ Leaf, Thomas Welsh

Arizona State – Kodi Justice, Tra Holder, Shannon Evans II, Jethro Tshisumpa, Obinna Oleka

Preview:

It would be very bad if the UCLA Basketball team tries to coast through this game. Arizona State may be 9-9, but as we have seen, UCLA has occasionally allowed their opponents back into games after taking big leads. It is not as bad as last year, but it has happened.

The Bruins need to be focused in this game and not look ahead to their pending Top 25 matchup with #14 Arizona on Saturday. Get that out of your minds, Bruins! You have Sun Devils to extinguish.

If UCLA plays their game, then this should be a blow out. ASU has all kinds of issues and it does not seem as though things will get better against UCLA.

The Sun Devils are giving up more points per game than they are making. ASU is only averaging 81.6 ppg and allowing 82.9. Against the Bruins, that might go up significantly as UCLA is putting up 92.9 ppg.

So good luck with that, Arizona State.

Key Stats:

Lonzo Ball – 14.5 ppg, 8.0 asts, 5.4 rebs, 1.7 stls

Bryce Alford – 17.9ppg, 2.4 apg, 2.6 rpg, FT% .829, 3FG% .470

TJ Leaf – 17.1 ppg, 8.9 rebs, .651 FG%, .430 3FG%

Player to Watch:

Isaac Hamilton – The senior was in a slump a few weeks ago but has been able to contribute more in the last few games. Look for him to continue to get back in his groove against Arizona State.

Prediction: UCLA 96 – ASU 73

