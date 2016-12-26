UCLA Basketball: Though Perfect, The Bruins Still Have a Few Things to Fix

The UCLA Basketball team is reveling in the fact that they are 13-0 and went perfect in the non-conference for the first time since the 1994-95 season, but there are a few things that need to be shored up.

It is hard to point out flaws of a team that is 13-0 after defeating teams like #1 Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio State, but if you look close enough, you ail find a few with the UCLA Basketball team.

The biggest concern is defense. In their last non-conference game against Western Michigan, the Bruins allowed (yes, allowed is the best word to describe it) the Broncos to drive and penetrate the lane over and over.

UCLA also allowed several wide open shots from the outside. Time and again, the Bruins would not close out or play their opponent close, allowing them a ridiculous amount of shots from behind the arc.

It is a good thing that Western Michigan could not shoot (44.9% FG, 38.5% 3FG), otherwise UCLA would have had a real struggle on their hands.

The other thing about this game is the way UCLA came out flat in the second half. The Bruins have essentially been a second half team all season long, exploding out of the locker room to bury teams early after the break. Against Western Michigan, the opposite happened.

After a 45-33 halftime deficit, the Broncos went on an 8-0 run to start the second half, closing the gap to 45-41. Though UCLA eventually managed to pull away, not starting the scone half as they usually do is a concern, especially as the Bruins enter Pac-12 play where ever team will be gunning for UCLA.

If UCLA starts the second half slow, you can guarantee opponents will be looking to exploit that.

Lastly, UCLA needs to start boxing out and muscling guys around and start grabbing offensive rebounds. Though the Bruins are doing well on the defensive end, they are getting forced out under their own basket and grabbing a measly 9.23 offensive boards per game (285th in NCAA).

Yes, the Bruins are doing some good things, but it is mind blowing to think that they can be better. Just imagine how UCLA can lock down teams if any or all of these issues are fixed. Imagine what type of season they will have in the Pac-12 if they can defend and limit their opponents while scoring at the rate they do. Hopefully the Bruins see their potential and make the changes needed to become a super-dominant team.

