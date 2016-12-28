UCLA Basketball: Thomas Welsh Will Be Available vs. Oregon

UCLA Basketball Head Coach Steve Alford said that junior center Thomas Welsh will be available to play against Oregon after missing a few games due to injury.

After missing the last four games due to a bruised knee, UCLA Basketball Head Coach Steve Alford said that Thomas Welsh has been practicing for the last three days and will be available for the Bruins’ conference opener at Oregon on Wednesday night.

Welsh has suited up for the last few games, but has been kept on the bench, presumably to recover and heal. In his absence, junior Gyorgy Goloman and freshman Ike Anigbogu have filled in.

Fortunately for the Bruins, this season they have a lot of depth and talent on their roster and have been able to navigate through their non-confernce season without Welsh. But that does not mean he has not been missed.

This season, Welsh is leading the team in rebounds and blocks with 9.6 and 2.2 per game, respectively. The junior center is also one of six Bruins scoring in double-digit with 11.1 ppg.

This season Welsh has improved his offense with solid short and mid-range shots and is making 57.3% of his attempts from the floor. But that is only one of his many improvements.

With UCLA trying to focus more on defense, Welsh has been a thorn in the side of his opponents under the rim as he blocks, challenges and changes shots around the basket.

“You’re going to have two teams that are very confident.” Coach Alford, on Wednesday evening’s game at Oregon pic.twitter.com/lLIufpCZjZ — UCLA Basketball (@UCLAMBB) December 27, 2016

Welsh returns at a crucial time as UCLA starts conference play on Wednesday in the most difficult way possible… on the road against reigning Pac-12 champions, the Oregon Ducks. Go Bruins!

