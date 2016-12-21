The Sidelines: Steve Alford and Bryce Alford discuss the red-hot UCLA Bruins

On this week’s episode of ‘The Sidelines Podcast’ with FS1 college basketball Evan Daniels, Evan welcomes a pair of very special guests: UCLA head coach Steve Alford and his son, starting shooting guard Bryce Alford.

UCLA team is ranked No. 2 in the country, and the pair shared a bunch of fascinating insight, including the following topics:

Coach Alford talks about his two coaching mentors, his father and Bobby Knight. He discusses tips, advice and pointers he took from both, including… his pre-game meals. Yes, you read that correctly: Pre-game meals!

He also discusses his current team. Did Alford know his team would be this good in the preseason? Also, where does the the team’s cool, laid-back demeanor come from?

The impact that freshman star Lonzo Ball has had. Coach Alford explains the things the one thing Ball does that makes him so special, and the impact that he’s had on his teammates.

And finally, the impact that sophomore guard Aaron Holiday has had off the bench. Alford explains why he believes UCLA has “six starters” and why the team wouldn’t be in the position they’re in without him.

Next up, Evan welcomes Coach Alford’s son Steve to the show. The senior guard is averaging 16 points per game this season, and discussed the following topics.

The biggest differences between this year’s team, which is undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the country and last year, when the team finished 15-17 overall.

How Lonzo Ball’s arrival has impacted his game personally? Also how much fun is it to play alongside the man they call ‘Zo?

What it will take for UCLA to win a national championship.

