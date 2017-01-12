UCLA Basketball fans are on high alert as we are on ‘Road Sweep Watch 2017’. Will the Bruins get their first road sweep of the Steve Alford era this weekend?

ATTENTION! We are on a high win advisory here at Go Joe Bruin! The 16-1 UCLA Basketball team is rolling into the Mountains of Colorado and Utah as they try and get their first road sweep since the Ben Howland storm hit over four years ago.

Though the Bruins have found a lot of success this season, they still have a lot to prove and this weekend brings another challenge: getting a road sweep for Steve Alford.

Yes Bruin fans, it is unfortunate but true, UCLA has not taken a Pac-12 road series since Alford has taken over. Gone are the days of Howland defenses dominating the road, but that could change starting tonight at Colorado.

With the Bruins entering their second conference road trip of the season, they should be more focused in these next two games away from Pauley Pavilion, especially after the results of their first road trip.

UCLA Basketball Road Sweep Watch 2017

Oregon/Oregon State: FAILED (1/2)

Colorado/Utah: incomplete

Washington/Washington State: incomplete

Arizona/Arizona State: incomplete

At the end of a December, UCLA went up to Oregon and got their first loss of the season on a last second shot. In the next game, they put forth a sluggish effort in a win over Oregon State.

With the sting of a loss and the wieght of a lackluster follow-up performance, the UCLA Basketball team should have a storm Bruin inside of them as they take on Colorado tonight and Utah on Saturday.

Though a split is nice, getting a road sweep is vital to winning the conference and with only one loss, the Bruins are still in good position for a regular season title. A sweep would help that along very nicely. Go Bruins!

