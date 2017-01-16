UCLA Basketball Rises One Spot in the AP Poll After Road Sweep

The UCLA Basketball team rose one spot and is now ranked #3 in this week’s AP Top 25 after their weekend road sweep of the mountain schools.

There is not a lot of room at the top as several very talented teams are making a case to be the #1 team in the nation, but the Bruins are hanging in their after an impressive weekend. UCLA’s newest ranking is their second highest after they shot up to #2 a month ago.

Though their only loss at Oregon dropped them down to #4 three weeks ago, UCLA has won five straight conference games since.

UCLA made a case for them to be the #1 team in the nation after getting their first road sweep in the Steve Alford era after UCLA had destroyed Colorado last Thursday and took Utah down to the wire on Saturday. Surely that would have been enough to solidify their spot at #1 or #2 spot but the AP had a different idea.

In a bit of controversy surrounding Villanova and Kansas, Nova leapfrogged the Jayhawks for that top spot after Baylor lost in the first game after their first ever #1 AP ranking. Kansas has not lost a game since the first game of the season while the Wildcats recently on January 4.

The AP Top 25 is as follows: #1 Villanova, #2 Kansas, #3 UCLA, #4 Gonzaga and #5 Kentucky. Pac-12 teams in the Top 25 ar as follows: #4 UCLA, #11 Oregon, #14 Arizona. USC has dropped out of the Top 25.

