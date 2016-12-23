UCLA Basketball Recruiting: Charles O’Bannon Jr. Picks USC Over UCLA

The UCLA Basketball team will be without the services of 4* star forward Charles O’Bannon, Jr. in 2017 as he is taking his talents across town to USC.

The house continues to divide. Charles O’Bannon, Jr. (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, NV), son and nephew of former UCLA Basketball players, has decided to make a name for himself outside of the house that John Wooden built.

O’Bannon, the son of Charles O’Bannon and nephew of Ed O’Bannon (both members of the 1995 National Championship team) is breaking off from family tradition and will play college ball at USC.

Paul Biancardi of ESPN.com quoted O’Bannon saying, “I felt really comfortable on campus, and it’s close to home. I like the environment, and I feel like I belong there. … It feels like home.”

UCLA Basketball ahead Coach Steve Alford had been recruiting O’Bannon hard for some time, hoping to keep the O’Bannon Family in blue and gold, though the Bruins’ current 2017 recruiting class could be a major reason for O’Bannon to choose USC.

UCLA already has five elite players committed to the 2017 class which is ranked #2 overall. In that class, UCLA has locked up players at all five spots, leaving little room for more players. Currently, USC is #21, per Rivals.

Scout’s Take: ESPN 100 SF Charles O’Bannon Jr. picks USC https://t.co/v0t8bDnVa4 — ESPN CBB Nation (@ESPN_CBB_Nation) December 23, 2016

Though O’Bannon has chosen against UCLA, the Bruins should be fine going forward. IF he chooses for defect from the evil empire, I am sure Alford will be more than willing to make room. Good luck, Charles.

This article originally appeared on