UCLA Basketball: Predicting the Second Half of the Pac-12 Season

The UCLA Basketball team is at the halfway point of the conference season. Go Joe Bruin takes a look at how they should do in the second half.

A 6-3 conference record for the UCLA Basketball team is not ideal, but it is better than last season. Head coach Steve Alford has made improvements, and with the help of some fabulous freshmen, the Bruins are 19-3 overall.

The Bruins started the season 13-0, but have been a little bit roughed up after the start of Pac-12 play.

UCLA’s three losses have come against Oregon, Arizona and USC. That puts them in fourth place in the Pac-12, three games behind a conference leader Arizona.

Obviously, if UCLA wants to win the Pac-12 conference title, they need to keep winning. Their last two games were bad losses to the Wildcats and the Trojans, so is it possible for the Bruins to bounce back and have a late season push and get a regular season championship? Let’s take a look at the remaining nine games with predictions:

At Washington State (W), At Washington (L)

Vs Oregon (W), Vs Oregon State (W)

Vs USC (W)

At Arizona State (W), At Arizona (L)

Vs Washington (W), Vs Washington State (W)

UCLA only has one road sweep in the Steve Alford era and that came three weeks ago when the Bruins beat Colorado and Utah. It is quite possible they do it again this week as the Washington schools are not very strong this year. Yet the Bruins always seem to have trouble getting a “W” in Seattle and might be the case again this seaon.

After that, the Bruins have a big test as they welcome Oregon and Oregon State. UCLA needs to beat Oregon if they want to rise in the standings and this game will help make that possible with the game at Pauley Pavilion.

Then USC comes to Pauley. After their last game, the Bruins are going to be looking to silence their crosstown rival.

Then the biggest test of all… Arizona. The Wildcats proved they were the more dominant species when they defeated the Bruins in Westwood two weeks ago. This time it is going to be a raucous affair at McKale Center and will rexult in a loss for the Bruins. And hopefully not a bad one. UCLA should be able to beat Arizona State.

Then UCLA finishes up with Washington and Washington State at home. There should be a tight Pac-12 race at the end of the regular season and our hope is that the Bruins will finish strong and not run out of gas like they did last season.

So that would have them go 7-2 in the remaining nine games and 13-5 overall in conference. Though it will be close, the Bruins might just be edged out of another Pac-12 Championship by Arizona.

