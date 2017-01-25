UCLA Basketball: Is Steve Alford Back to His Old Ways?

It is a hard reality to face, but UCLA Basketball might not go far in the post-season and it is because Head Coach Steve Alford cannot put this team in a position to succeed.

Let me start off by saying that UCLA Basketball Head Coach Steve Alford has done a fine job this year. Not only has recruiting improved, but there have been subtle changes to his game plan that has put the Bruins in position to be successful.

There is a reason UCLA Basketball is the #8 team in the nation with a 19-3 record, but the way the Bruins have been playing lately, it seems that teams are getting wise to their game plan.

Why is that? Alford once again does not realize this and is not making the appropriate changes to counter what opponents are bringing.

An example of that is how he allowed his team to constantly shoot three-pointers as a remedy for a double-digit deficit against USC.

Normally, the Bruins could shoot their way out of situations like that, but when their shot is completely off, so are their chances of success. UCLA shot 6/20 (30%) from behind the arc against USC.

This is just two weeks after they broke a single-game record with 19 three pointers. The Bruins, and this might be hard to hear UCLA fans, can be inconsistent and that is going to spell trouble in the post-season.

Alford allowed his team to run, run, run even though they were out of control at times, putting up quick, ill-advised shots. He did not reel them in and pace them and try to throw USC off their game.

It also did not help that they could not hit the broad side of a barn. There was no alternate plan to attack the rim other than throw up as many shots as possible. UCLA went early often to Thomas Welsh in the paint who had 12 points in the first half. After that, the Bruins tried to force their will from behind the arc and abandoned their inside game.

But this may be a symptom of an even bigger issue. Alford has not fully prepared this team for the trials and tribulation of conference play. I hate to compare what is happening now to what happened last year, but the Bruins slowly slipped into a downward spiral that had them lose eight of their last ten games, finished 6-12 in the Pac-12 and 10th in the standings.

The Bruins ran out of gas and were simply outplayed in every contest last season. Opponents knew what they were going to do and Alford and Co. could not come up with counter punches. Unless Alford has one hell of a game plan ready to install for the rest of the regular season, it is quite possible the Bruins will once again struggle into the post-season. It is harsh, but it is true.

This article originally appeared on