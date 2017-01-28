UCLA Basketball is Slipping in ESPN’s Bracketology

After two tough losses, the UCLA Basketball team has fallen from a once #1 seeding in ESPN writer Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology.

The UCLA Basketball team is 19-3 overall, which is a vast improvement over last season, but you need to look a bit closer and see that the Bruins are having a hard time right now and have stumbled since Pac-12 play has started.

A few short weeks ago, the Bruins were the #1 seed in the West Region according to Joe Lunardi of ESPN. Lunardi’s weekly Bracketology gives an early look to the possible scenarios surrounding NCAA Tournament placement, and UCLA was one of the top teams in the bracket.

Unfortunately, the conference schedule has proven to be more treacherous than anticipated.

UCLA lost their first Pac-12 game at Oregon on a last second shot. Not a bad ordeal, considering Oregon is a Top 25 team and it is extremely hard to get a win in Eugene.

But then came the Bruins’ last two games. UCLA had an embarrassing loss at home to Arizona a week ago, 85-96, and then went across town and blew a game against rival USC, 76-84.

The Bruins went from #3 to #8 in the AP Poll after Arizona, and are sure to drop out of the Top 10 after USC.

They have also dropped in Lunardi’s eyes as well as UCLA currently occupies the #3 seed in the East Region, behind #1 Villanova and #2 North Carolina. Though they would be starting out against proposed #14 Winthrop in Sacramento, they would have to travel cross country to New York City if the Bruins make it to the Regional Semi- and Finals.

UCLA has nine games left, which is more than enough to show critics that they are still one of the top teams in the nation. If they can finish strong, then we could probably expect to see them with a #1 or #2 seeding in the Big Dance, hopefully out west.

