UCLA Basketball is on a Championship Path

The UCLA Basketball team has gone undefeated in their non-conference portion of the season. The last time they did that, the 1994-95 Bruins won a National Championship.

Maybe LaVar Ball was right. Maybe this UCLA Basketball team can win a championship. Did you think he was playing?

Though it is always good to look at history for guidance and see how teams of the past performed in situations like this, it does not guarantee a championship as Lonzo Ball‘s father is predicting.

Although, this type of season does not come along every year, unless you are Kentucky.

But looking at the way UCLA is coming up, it looks as though they are about to get back to that elite level of college basketball, the one that they started way back in the day.

All of this is a bit unbelievable after UCLA went 15-17 last season. Who would have thought the addition of a few freshmen would make all the difference in the world?

Well as we have seen this season, it is huge (and it continues next season as the Bruins are bringing in the #1 recruiting class in the nation).

With the leadership of Lonzo Ball, the offensive stylings of TJ Leaf and the elevated play of UCLA’s veterans, the Bruins have done something that has not happened in over 20 years. They are perfect to start the season.

Now that does not necessarily mean that the LaVar Ball predicted outcome — a national championship — will happen for UCLA, but as of now, it is not that far fetched of an idea.

UCLA is looking very good and as they are about to start Pac-12 play and will soon find out where they belong by the end of the regular season. The current trajectory has them running through the conference, to a possible regular season championship, a Pac-12 Tournament championship and then a high seeding in the Big Dance.

“It’s been two decades since a team here has gone undefeated in non-conference play, so it isn’t easy.” Coach Alford, after UCLA’s win pic.twitter.com/3tTHDvXWLX — UCLA Basketball (@UCLAMBB) December 22, 2016

What happens after that is yet to be seen, but all signs point to a deep run. One that has not happened in over 20 years. Go Bruins!

