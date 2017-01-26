UCLA Basketball: Is A Pac-12 Title Out of Reach?

After an upset loss to the USC Trojans, the UCLA Basketball team has put winning a Pac-12 Championship out of reach.

After going undefeated in the non-conference season with a perfect 13-0 mark, the UCLA Basketball team has hit a few bumps in the road in Pac-12 play.

So far in the conference portion of the schedule, UCLA is 6-3 with a close loss at Oregon on a last second shot and two rough losses against Arizona and USC. The last two losses were by an average of 9.5 points.

At this point in the season, UCLA is in fourth place in the Pac-12 behind 7-0 Arizona, 7-0 Oregon and 5-2 Utah.

The Bruins are three games behind the Ducks and Wildcats who are tied for the top spot. Though UCLA has nine games left, they have already dug themselves a hole with these losses and will find it difficult to climb back up.

Oregon and Arizona only play each other once this season, so the Bruins would need two more losses from the loser of that game and still need the winner to somehow lose three more games.

One loss could be against UCLA, but I don’t see Oregon or Arizona losing to another team in conference other than Utah and maybe USC, but how likely is that to happen?

Aside from that, UCLA will have to run the table in their last nine games and that could be problematic seeing as they still have games again the three teams they have already lost to.

WInning the Pac-12 is still possible, but it is not likely. There are still a few issues UCLA has to fix. Defense, in-game adjustments and a reliable backup plan needs to be implemented when shots don’t fall for the Bruins, as we saw against Arizona and USC.

UCLA has a week to reset before they head out on the treacherous Washignton trip. If the Bruins want to end the season strong the way most hope they would, now is the time to do it. Championship or not.

This article originally appeared on