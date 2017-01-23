UCLA Basketball Drops in the AP Poll After Loss to Arizona

The UCLA Basketball team took a tumble in the AP Poll Top 25 after their loss to the the Arizona Wildcats over the weekend.

The UCLA Basketball team dropped five spots in the rankings to #8 after they lost by 11 at home to the now #7 Arizona Wildcats.

After moving back to the #3 spot last week, UCLA had a tough time in both games against the Arizona schools.

The Bruins almost let a large lead slip away against Arizona State last Thursday, but were able to end strong.

On Saturday, the Bruins lack of defense caught up with them as the Wildcats held the Bruins to 45.1%. With no defense and struggles with shooting, UCLA just could not keep up.

That was the second loss the Bruins have incurred which unfortunately have both been in conference.

UCLA lost their first game of the season in their first game of Pac-12 play three weeks ago at Oregon.

The difference in the losses is that the Ducks won on a last second shot. This past weekend, the Wildcats completely dominated UCLA at home and Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins look to change things up this week as they head across town to face the USC Trojans who have lost four out of their last seven games.

