UCLA Basketball: Bryce Alford is the Pac-12 Player of the Week

The UCLA basketball team had another player named Pac-12 Player of the Week as Bryce Alford takes the honors after a phenomenal weekend at Colorado and Utah.

Last week, Alford helped the Bruins to their first road sweep in Head Coach Steve Alford time as head of the program. UCLA played Colorado on Thursday, and although they struggled to start the game, Bryce Alford made sure that the Bruins finished strong.

Not only did he have a huge part in UCLA’s record breaking 19 three pointers, but he himself hit nine from downtown.

Bryce Alford of UCLA is this week's Pac-12 Player of the Week after leading the Bruins to rare road sweep

In that game, Alford scored a career-high 37 points as the Bruins bounced the Buffaloes in Boulder.

Alford followed up that performance with 15 points against Utah and was one of five Bruins to score in double digits. Considering Alford has not always had the best trip to the mountain schools, this was one heck of an effort by the senior.

In scoring 52 points in the last two games, Alford has now become the Pac-12 player with the third most points per game, 17.8. Alford is also first in the Pac-12 in three-pointers made per game with 3.4.

With Alford stepping up in the second half of the season, the Bruins do not just have to rely on freshmen TJ Leaf and Lonzo Ball, who have gotten the majority of attention this season. Not only is that good for consistency, its good for morale. Congratulations, Bryce!

