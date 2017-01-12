UCLA Basketball: Bryce Alford Gets Buff Against Colorado in Big Win

Bryce Alford led the UCLA Basketball team to a record breaking night as the Bruins made a school-record 19 three-pointers in their 104-89 win over Colorado.

Most Bruin fans had their heads in their hands as the UCLA Basketball team started this game in uninspiring fashion. It seemed as if UCLA was going to struggle through yet another rough road game, once again putting in jeopardy the chance for the first road sweep in the Steve Alford era.

Ucla Bruins 104 Colorado Buffaloes 89

The way the Bruins have been playing, it was quite apparent that this could be a long drawn out game. It was, but that was because the referees had decided to slow the game down with ticky-tack fouls.

Luckily, that did not stop the Bruins who woke up from their altitude-enduced coma halfway through the first. UCLA was out of rhythm early, but quickly meshed before halftime.

After the break, the Bruins hit Colorado with a flurry of body blows in the form of three-pointers.

UCLA had made a combined 19 three-pointers in this game, which set a new school record. Fueling that drive was Bryce Alford who hit a record 9 three-pointers in this game and finished with a career-high 37 points.

You do understand what that means, don’t you? It means that Alford and the Bruins marched into enemy territory and shot the lights out on a good Pac-12 team. You may applaud now.

This season, TJ Leaf (12 pts.) and Lonzo Ball (11 pts., 8 asts.) have been getting the majority of the attention, but Alford, who has moved out of the spotlight, is still finding ways to contribute and occasionally flexes his muscles in dominating fashion. Tonight was one of those nights.

Alford shot 9-of-14 from behind the arc with a field goal total of 11-for-18. He was even perfect from the free throw line as he made all six attempts. This is a banner game for Alford who has always had a tough time playing against the mountain schools.

Another Bruin that came alive was Isaac Hamilton who had 20 points tonight. Hamilton has been in a scoring drought since Pac-12 play started but shook it off as he made 4-of-5 three pointers.

A remarkable performance by senior Bryce Alford, as he tallied a career-high 37 points in UCLA’s win.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/juesPzOd3J — UCLA Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 13, 2017

This was a great jumping off point. It is only one game, but one that they can build off of, especially against their next opponent, Utah. The Utes who, are 12-4, 3-1 and just beat #25 USC, 86-64. If UCLA wants that road sweep, then they need to be prepared for a solid Utah Basketball team.

