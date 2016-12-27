UCLA Basketball: Bruins Should Be Judged on Progress

The UCLA Basketball team has made an incredible turn around from last season when they went 15-17. Even though there are high expectations, UCLA should be judged on their progress before their end result.

What does 13-0 record get you? A lot of national championship talk. That is what the UCLA Basketball team has been subject to lately as they head into the conference portion of their schedule with a perfect record.

Yes, the Bruins have made an incredible turn around from last season, but fans need to be cautious about where this team ends up and the response to it. At the end of 2015-16, fans were calling for UCLA Basketball Head Coach Steve Alford’s head, and rightly so. The Bruins were absolutely atrocious at the end of last season, but things changed in a big way.

With a few freshman, a new focus on playing as a team and a #2 ranking in the AP Poll, the UCLA Basketball team is not just the talk of the town, but of the nation.

But with all of this comes the dangers of being overhyped, overrated and overexcited about winning into all. UCLA could possibly win a national championship, but that does not mean they will.

And if they do not, UCLA and Steve Alford should not be judged on what they do not win. They should be judged on improvements from last season.

If UCLA does not win a national title, or even a conference title (depending on how the season plays out), it is not the end of the world. If UCLA gets close, they should be viewed as a team that is emerging and moving in a positive direction.

Now it will be a different story if the Bruins completely tank and end the season like they did last year (which will once again draw much deserved ire from fans), but seeing how they are performing in 2016-17, that does not seem to be a problem.

So as UCLA enters Pac-12 play, remember to take it one game at a time, just like the UCLA Basketball team will do. The Bruins should battle for a conference title, but first they need to focus on taking down reigning Pac-12 champs Oregon on Wednesday int heir first conference game of the season. Go Bruins!

