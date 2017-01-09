UCLA Basketball: Bruins Remain at #4 In the AP Poll

The UCLA Basketball team stayed put in this week’s AP Poll as they remain the #4 ranked team in the nation.

After a home sweep over Cal and Stanford, the UCLA Basketball team (16-1, 3-1) remained the 4th best team in the nation according to the voters of the AP Poll.

It was thought that the Bruins would rise after #1 Villanova lost by eight points to the then-#18 Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats only dropped two spots in the Top 25 and are #3 in front of the Bruins.

Last week, after UCLA lost to then-#21 Oregon, the Bruins also dropped two spots. The rub here is that UCLA were close to a win, but lost on a last second shot by Oregon’s Dillon Brooks.

Say what you will about any east coast bias, but the Bruins are still one of the top teams in the nation. UCLA got back on track to their dominating ways after they destroyed Stanford on Sunday, 89-75.

The Bruins seemed to wake up from the funk in that game after their first three Pac-12 games in which they lost to Oregon, needed a late-game push to win against Oregon State and blew a 24-point lead over Cal in a too-close-for-comfort victory.

The Top 5 are as follows: #1 Baylor (first #1 ranking in school history), #2 Kansas, #3 Villanova, #4 UCLA and #5 Gonzaga. Pac-12 teams in the Top 25 are as follows: #4 UCLA, #13 Oregon, #15 Arizona and #25 USC.

