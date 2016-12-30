UCLA Basketball: Bruins Need Late Surge to Beat Lowly Oregon State
The UCLA Basketball had to rely on the efforts of their freshmen Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf to pull out a win against a determined Oregon State squad.
The UCLA Basketball team got another win, but it was not pretty. Two days after losing their first game of the season, the Bruins did not exactly play with a purpose against Oregon State.
76
63
There is no doubt that it is tough to get a win against either Oregon schools in their house, but UCLA did not show up to play until halfway through the second frame.
Oregon State had slowed the game which took UCLA out of their rhythm. The Bruins were missing easy shots, lay ups and even dunks. It was that kind of night.
The Bruins were pretty bad from the field and even worse from behind the three-point line. UCLA shot 36.0%, making only 9-of-25 from downtown.
Several Bruins were cold in this game, but none had as down of a performance as Isaac Hamilton who went 0-for-10. He is 1-for-16 in his last two games.
Luckily a few other Bruins were able to chip in. Lonzo Ball had his best performance of the year as he put up a season-high 23 points, which including 7 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal.
TJ Leaf also go into the action with his sixth double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
So while it was not pretty, the result is a “W”. The Bruins are now 14-1, 1-1 on the season and look to shake off the funk of this Oregon road trip and head back to Westwood.
Watch highlights from UCLA’s 76-63 win over Oregon State. #GoBruins #OSUvsUCLA pic.twitter.com/rXIRbPQi3g
— UCLA Basketball (@UCLAMBB) December 31, 2016
Next Games: Thursday, January 5 vs Cal (6 p.m. PT), Sunday, January 8 vs Stanford (5 p.m.)