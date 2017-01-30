UCLA Basketball: Bruins Fall for Second Consecutive Week in AP Poll

The UCLA Basketball team fell out of the Top 10 after their beating from crosstown rival USC and are now ranked #11 in the latest AP Poll.

The UCLA Basketball has fallen for the second consecutive week after their gut punch at Galen Center.

Last week the Bruins only had one game, against city rival USC, and were promptly handed a reality check in the form of an 84-76 loss.

It was the second week in a row the Bruins were brutalized by a Pac-12 rival. UCLA lost 96-85 in the previous week to Arizona, which prompted last week’s fall from #3 to #8 in the AP Poll.

This week, the pollsters dropped the Bruins three spots, which is slightly generous.

The Bruins had gone a perfect 13-0 during their non-conference stretch, but have stumbled a bit once they got into Pac-12 play.

Currently, UCLA is 4th in the Pac-12 with a 6-3 conference record.

The Bruins look to bounce back this week with a trip up to the Pacific Northwest as they take on the Washington schools.

UCLA will be looking for their second conference road sweep of the season and in Steve Alford’s tenure.

Other Pac-12 schools in the Top 25: #5 Arizona and #13 Oregon.

This article originally appeared on