UCLA Basketball: Bruins Blow Big Lead, But Hold Off Cal Bears

The UCLA Basketball team held off a late charge by the California Golden Bears to get a win in their home Pac-12 opener, 81-71.

The UCLA Basketball team was absolutely amazing!!! For 30 minutes of this game.

The problem is that college basketball games last 40 minutes and in the final 10, Cal took advantage of the Bruins taking their foot off the gas.

UCLA had a 24-point lead at one point in this game, which probably gave the Bruins the idea that this game was over halfway through the second. Not so much.

California Golden Bears 71 Ucla Bruins 81

Though the Bruins were spectacular for most of the game, their defense and lack of urgency to put said game away allowed this Cal team, which had been shooting poorly though out the contest, back within five points with under a minute to play.

Unfortunately for the Golden Bears, they ran out of time as UCLA was able to wake up with :23 left in the game. Free throws by Lonzo Ball, Aaron Holiday and TJ Leaf pushed the lead back to 10 and sealed UCLA’s 15th win of the season.

Leaf, who is the only Bruin to score in double-digits in every game this season, got his seventh double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bryce Alford led all scores with 24 of his own which was backed by 5-of-7 three pointers.

Though it was a win, the Bruins also learned a valuable lesson. They might be able to take their foot off the gas against non-conference cupcakes, but in the Pac-12, they need to play to the final buzzer. This was too close, but they got the win.

NEXT: UCLA will host Stanford on Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. PT. Go Bruins!

This article originally appeared on