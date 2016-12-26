UCLA Basketball: Bruins #2 in the AP Poll for the Fourth Straight Week
The UCLA Basketball team remains the #2 team in the nation for the fourth week in a row after finishing the non-conference a perfect 13-0.
Things are looking up for the UCLA Basketball team this season. Despite a 15-17 record last year, the Bruins have turned it all around and are the #2 team in the nation this season. Actually, it is the fourth straight week in a row that the Bruins are the #2 team in the nation.
UCLA took that honor back in Week 5, right after they defeated then-#1 Kentucky, 97-92. That game was in Rupp Arena, which broke a 42-game home win record for the Wildcats. That was also the most points a team put on Kentucky in the John Calipari era.
Since then, UCLA took down their next four opponents, Michigan, UC Santa Barbara, Ohio State and Western Michigan on their way to a 13-0 record, the best start the Bruins have had since their National Championship 1994-95 season.
Needless to say, the Bruins are having a very good year and are well deserving of their #2 ranking.
The Bruins will be tested in their first game of conference play this Wednesday as they head up to Eugene to face the reigning Pac-12 champions and this week’s #21 team, the Oregon Ducks.
The top five are as follows: #1 Villanova, #2 UCLA, #3 Kansas, #4 Baylor and #5 Duke. The other Pac-12 teams in the Top 25 are as follows: #18 Arizona, #21 Oregon and #22 USC.
