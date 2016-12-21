UCLA Basketball: 10 Reasons to #PackPauley This Season

The UCLA Basketball teams are dominating the early part of their respective seasons, so here are 10 reasons why you should get out to Pauley Pavilion.

It is a very exciting time for UCLA Basketball. Both the men’s and women’s teams are in the Top 10 of their respective AP Polls and about to start Pac-12 play.

If there was anytime to #PackPauley, now would be that time.

That is why Go Joe Bruin gives you 10 reasons why you should get out to Pauley Pavilion to support both UCLA Basketball teams. You will not regret it.

1. Point Guard U

Both UCLA Basketball teams are doing a fantastic job early in this season and that is due to the fact that they both have excellent floor generals.

The Women’s team has junior Jordin Canada who is using her experience to propell her team to the top of the women’s college basketball world.

Every year Canada has been on this team, the Bruins have improved. From an NIT Championship to a Sweet 16 appearance to this season’s Top 10 ranking, UCLA has to thrived from this spitfire.

On the Men’s side, Lonzo Ball has rocketed the Bruins to the top of the polls early into his freshmen year.

Ball’s contributions go beyond his individual efforts as his nation-leading 9.6 assists per game have fueled UCLA’s hot offensive start.

Currnetly, UCLA is #1 in three-point shooting percentage, field goal percentage and team assists per game.

If you want to be entertained, these are two very good reasons to get out to Pauley.

2. Cori Close Rising

It was a rocky start to Head Coach Cori Close’s tenure, but the Bruin coach has turned around her program in a big way.

In her first three seasons, Close had gone 14-16, 26-8 and 13-18. That roller coaster ride solidified in her fourth season when the Bruins had a strong finish to a season where expectations were not met.

UCLA did not make the NCAA Tournament but did accept a bid to play in the WNIT. The Bruins rolled in six straight games to capture the tournament championship behind a 31-point performance by freshman Jordin Canada. But that was just the beginning.

The Bruins are currently 9-2 and are looking do more damage going forward, especially when they get into Pac-12 play. At the beginning of the season, the Bruins were predicted to win their conference, which looks like a legimate projection. If Close has her team play all-out, we could be seeing even more success into the NCAA Tournament.

3. Steve Alford – From Hot Seat to Hot Streak

In less than a year Head Coach Steve Alford has gone from sitting on a very hot seat to getting his team consideration as a national championship contendor.

UCLA went 15-17 and missed the NCAA Tournament in a season of errors. That prompted Alford to write a letter to the fan base promising change. He also gave back his extension that he received at the end of his first season.

Well change has indeed come as UCLA is the second best team in the nation, according to the AP Poll. They are currently 12-0 and one of the hottest teams in the country after wins over Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio State.

It seems the fire that was under Alford’s seat is now a fire under the entire Bruin squad as they are red hot!

4. The Bigs Down Low

It is insane how much talent the Bruins have in the front court for both the women’s and men’s team.

On the UCLA Women’s Basketball team, the Bruins are led by Monique BIllings who is dominating down low. So far this season she is 5th in the Pac-12 in scoring (17.0 ppg) and third in rebounds (10.2 rpg). But she is not alone. Billings is getting help from Paulina Hersler and Lajahna Drummer.

The Men started the season with Thomas Welsh and TJ Leaf, but had reinforcements with the return of Ike Anigbogu from knee injury.

All three of these Bruins are making huge individual impacts with this team. Leaf is providing offense, Anigbogu is bringing defense while Welsh is doing a little bit if both.

If you want to see some excellent bigs GET OUT TO PAULEY!!!

5. The Hot Shots

Both Bruin teams have a lot of muscle down low, but they also have some excellent outside shooters. Kennedy Burke, Nicole Kornet and Kari Korver are all attacking their opponents from the outside and are improving as the season progresses. Though they are slowly getting into the groove of their roles as shooters, when they are hot, they cannot be stopped.

Bryce Alford, Isaac Hamilton and Aaron Holiday are handling the outside shots for the men and because of that are not just the top overall and 3-point shooting team in the conference, but also in the nation. All three are averaging over 14 points per game.

The surprise here is Holiday who is currently the best shooter in the Pac-12 from downtown with 3-point field goal percentage of .533. This is something you have to see!

6. Both The Men and Women Have Top 10 Teams

This is a huge season for UCLA Basketball as both women’s and men’s teams are in the Top 10 of their respective AP Polls.

The UCLA Women’s Basketball team just fell one spot to #10 after a loss to #6 South Carolina, but they are still a team that looks to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. The Bruins, on average, are beating their opponents by a 14.5 scoring margin. That will increase after their huge blow out win in their final non-conference game over North Carolina A&T where the Bruins won by 41 in an 83-42 rout.

The men are currently in their third week as the #2 team in the country. Going 12-0 will help with that. They have a chance to go a perfect 13-0 in the non-conference if they defeat Western Michigan in their last game before Pac-12 play.

That seems like the perfect reason to #PackPauley.

7. Improving Defense by the Men

The UCLA Men’s Basketball team are not known for their defense, but every now and then they have some good stops and it is seems to be spreading to the entire team.

One of the biggest knocks against UCLA last season was their lack of defense. The Bruins were 10th in the Pac-12 in points allowed last season with 76.7 ppg. Though they are allowing 74.5 ppg this season, it is a different story this year.

UCLA is scoring a lot and doing it with more possessions per game, which means opponents are scoring less with more opportunities. Defense plays a big part in that.

This season, UCLA is 4th in the Pac-12 in both blocks per game (6.2) and steals (6.5). Though it is small progress, it is progress.

8. It’s Showtime!

I’ll just say it, UCLA Basketball is back and it is entertaining as all get out!

The men have gotten a lot of attention, but the women are also playing an exciting style of basketball. With Jordin Canada leading the charge and Monique Billings working down low, the Bruins are making a case for the NCAA Tournament. They are just doing it with some flare.

The same goes for the men who have been getting a lot of attention for their high-flying antics. Not only are these Bruins giving ESPN fodder for their Top 10 Highlights but are doing it multiple times throughout any given game.

If you want a reason to get out to Pauley Pavilion, showtime basketball is a good reason.

9. Pac-12 Play Is Coming

The non-conference season is all but finished which means that it is time to get serious. With both teams looking to win the Pac-12 Conference, every game from here on out is important.

The UCLA Women’s Basketball team gets the action going early as they start Pac-12 play at home against Utah (Dec. 30) and #15 Colorado (Jan. 1). UCLA was predicted to win the Pac-12 and will have to do it against Oregon State, Arizona State and Washington, all of whom are ranked and all of whom will be at Pauley Pavilion this season.

The men will have to go through the likes of USC, Arizona and reigning Pac-12 champs Oregon if they want to claim a conference title for themselves. Not only will it be exciting, but you can also guarantee that it will make for some good basketball games at Pauley.

10. It’s Pauley Pavilion!

What other reason do you need? It is Pauley Pavilion! The home of the most NCAA banners for men’s basketball. The home for the surging women’s team. It is the home that John R. Wooden built.

Pauley Pavilion is as much a national treasure as it is an arena for Bruin hoops. Since its renovation a few season ago, it has become a monolith to the success that is UCLA Athletics. From the Wooden display on the east side to the list of all-americans to the 113 national championships, nothing comes close to what Pauley Pavilion houses.

And while you are in the area, why not head over to Ackerman Union and get some UCLA merchandise. Maybe head into Westwood for a pre- or post-game meal. And while you are at it, go ahead and get yourself a cookie from Diddy Riese.

So really, you have no reason to not get out to Pauley and several to go. This year, UCLA Basketball is exciting as ever and to have two teams with a lot of talent and success just makes the trek out to Westwood worth it. Go Bruins!

This article originally appeared on