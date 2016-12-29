UCF rallies to beat Tulane 85-72 behind Williams (Dec 28, 2016)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Matt Williams scored 21 points and made five 3-pointers for his 201st career 3 and UCF pulled away in the second half to beat Tulane 85-72 on Wednesday night in their American Athletic Conference opener.

A.J. Davis scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Tanksley Efianayi scored 14, and UCF made 25 of 45 field goals (55.6 percent) to Tulane’s 24 of 62 (38.7 percent).

Trailing by a point at halftime, UCF rallied to lead 37-36 on Efianayi’s free throw, then led 43-38 after a 6-0 run. Williams’ 3-pointer sparked a 7-2 run capped by Davis’ dunk for a 57-48 lead with 9:15 to go and the Knights led 80-69 after Williams’ fifth 3 with 2:20 left.

Chad Brown scored 12 points for the Knights (10-3), who made 30 of 45 free throws (66.7 percent).

Kain Harris scored a career-high 25 points, Melvin Frazier had 13, and Malik Morgan added 12 for Tulane (3-10).