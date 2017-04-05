UCF 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall to explore NBA draft options

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Central Florida center Tacko Fall is taking a look at the NBA.

The 7-foot-6 Fall has asked the NBA’s undergraduate advisory committee to provide information on his draft status, and if he decides he wants to return to school he has until May 24 to remove his name from consideration for the draft.

Fall averaged 10.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season on 71 percent shooting, and blocked a school-record 94 shots. Central Florida went 24-12 in its first season under coach Johnny Dawkins, doubling its win total from a year ago.

”This season has been the most fun I’ve ever had,” Fall said. ”What we accomplished this year was special. … Having said that, it has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA so I look forward to going through the process.”

Only four players listed at 7-foot-6 or taller have appeared in an NBA game, those being Gheorghe Muresan, Manute Bol, Yao Ming and Shawn Bradley.

Fall won the American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the year award this season. His field-goal percentage ranked No. 4 nationally among Division I players who took at least 100 shots.

”This is a tremendous opportunity for Tacko,” Dawkins said. ”He will be able to learn more about himself and his game during this process and we will be there to help him along the way.”

