UC Riverside surges past Cal State Fullerton, 71-63 (Jan 18, 2017)

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) Alex Larsson, Chance Murray and Gentrey Thomas each scored 14 points and the University of California-Riverside pulled away from Cal State Fullerton in the second half to post a 71-63 Big West Conference victory Wednesday night.

Darcy Malone hit two free throws to pull Fullerton even at 42-42 with 15:31 left in the game, but Brandon Rosser hit a free throw to put the Highlanders back in the lead and Thomas and Murray each knocked down a 3-pointer.

Riverside pushed its lead into double digits, but the Titans battled back, cutting the deficit to six points but could get no closer.

The Highlanders (4-11, 2-2) shot 50 percent from the field, knocking down 27 of 54 shots, including 7 of 17 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Tre Coggins scored 14 points for Fullerton (8-10, 2-3). The Titans shot 40 percent from the field (22 of 55), including 9 of 26 from distance.