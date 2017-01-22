UC Riverside handles UC Santa Barbara 65-55 (Jan 21, 2017)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) Chance Murray scored 15 points to lead five UC Santa Barbara players in double figures Saturday for a 65-55 win over UC Riverside.

Malik Thames and Dikymbe Martin added 12 points apiece, Secean Johnson had 11 and Alex Larsson 10 for Riverside (5-11, 3-2 Big West Conference). The Highlanders shot 45.5 percent from the field while holding Santa Barbara (3-14, 1-4) to 18 field goals overall.

Thames sank a 3-pointer late in the second half to put Riverside on top for good, 28-27, and then Martin got back-to-back buckets to extend the advantage to five at the break. The Highlanders outscored Santa Barbara 33-28 in the second half to secure their third-straight win.

Gabe Vincent led Santa Barbara with 18 points with 7-for-20 shooting, hitting 3 of 14 from behind the arc. Alex Hart added 10 points and J.D. Slajchert had 11 rebounds.