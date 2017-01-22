UC Irvine rolls to 105-73 win over CS Northridge (Jan 21, 2017)

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jaron Martin scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half, Max Hazzard pumped in a career-high 22 more and UC Irvine never trailed in a 105-73 romp over Cal State Northridge on Saturday night.

The Anteaters (13-9, 6-0 Big West) shot 53.6 percent from the field, including 12 of 21 from 3-point range, in their highest-scoring game of the season. It also marked their eighth straight win.

Ioannis Dimakopoulos added 19 points with 8-for-9 shooting and Jonathan Galloway collected 12 rebounds for Irvine, which dominated the boards 54-31.

Hazzard nailed the first of his five 3-pointers to open the game, sparking a 17-5 run. The Anteaters took a 58-30 advantage into the break and continued to pull away over the final 20 minutes.

Kendall Smith and Rakim Lubin led Northridge (7-12, 3-3) with 13 points apiece. Tavrion Dawson added 12 for the Matadors and Darin Johnson had 10.