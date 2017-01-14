UAB powers past Marshall for 4th straight win (Jan 14, 2017)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) William Lee scored 22 points, added 17 rebounds and five assists, and UAB earned its fourth straight victory in a 94-78 win over Marshall on Saturday.
Hakeem Baxter added 20 points and five assists, and Dirk Williams finished with 11 points for the Blazers (11-7, 4-1 Conference USA), who have won 20 straight conference home games.
UAB shot 53.3 percent from the field, held the Thundering Herd to 37.7 percent, and won the rebounding battle 47-37.
The game was close for about the first 30 minutes, but the Blazers pulled away in the final 10 minutes. Lee drilled a 3-pointer and Deion Lavender added a dunk for a 10-point UAB lead. A Chris Cokley layup with 5:18 left made it 76-60 and UAB cruised from there.
Ryan Taylor and Stevie Browning led Marshall (11-8, 4-2) with 18 points apiece. Marshall has lost eight straight to the Blazers.