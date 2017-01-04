Tyler Dorsey Drops Eight Three-Pointers In Win Over Washington

With Dillon Brooks in early foul trouble, Tyler Dorsey took over putting in 28 points in a win over the Washington Huskies.

The Oregon Ducks took a ten game winning streak into Seattle to take on Washington, a team struggling entering Pac-12 play. Washington has lost four of their last five, including the Pac-12 opener against Washington State last weekend. Oregon came in having not won a basketball game in Seattle in several years.

The Ducks set a tempered pace to start and started the game hitting at 56 percent from the field. Oregon struggled early with 2 turnovers, but the Huskies had three. Washington took an early 12-10 lead, but the Ducks Dylan Ennis tied the game. Following a play with just under 10 minutes to go in the first half, Jordan Bell would go down with a non-contact injury and be escorted to the locker room. It appeared to be his left knee.

Oregon would miss Bell on the inside and Chris Boucher, Dillon Brooks and Kavell Bigby-Williams each had two fouls with just under 7 minutes left in the first half. Washington was keeping up with the Ducks and were out rebounding Oregon on the Offensive glass 6 to 2. Dana Altman watched Dylan Ennis pick up the 8th foul for Oregon as Washington extended their lead to 24-21.

The Oregon Ducks put together a 7-0 run to get a four point lead 28-24. Keith Smith pushed the Oregon lead to 8 with a tip-in. Jordan Bell returned to the bench and sat with his teammates. Oregon watched Dylan Ennis put up a three-pointer to give the Ducks a 32-24 lead forcing a Huskies timeout.

The 7-0 run turned into a 17-2 run in the final moments of the first half. Oregon extended their lead to 42-33 entering halftime. Jordan Bell returned to the game in the final minute and appeared to move well with a brace on his knee. A big exhale moment for Oregon Fans.

Washington opened the second half pulling to within three points forcing an Oregon Timeout. Dillon Brooks with 3 fouls started on the bench in the second half.

Oregon continued to set the pace in the second half landing three-pointers from Tyler Dorsey and Casey Benson to push the lead to 67-49 with just under 8 minutes left. The Ducks were hitting 50 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc. Tyler Dorsey hit fire landing 7 three-pointers. For the game, Oregon kept Washington off-balance beyond the arc at 25 percent.

What was impressive in the Ducks 22 point win 83-61 was that Dillon Brooks missed a good part of the second half and Oregon found a way to still run away with it. Tyler Dorsey led the team on the floor with 28 points landing a total of 8 three-pointers and 9 shots from the floor.

The Oregon Ducks won their eleventh straight and will look to make it twelve against Washington State. (Saturday, January 7th 4pm Pacific Time, Pac-12 Network)

