Two Blue Devils Join NBA Rising Stars Game

The NBA recently announced that two former Duke Basketball players were named to the rosters for the 2017 Rising Stars Challenge. Blue Devils Brandon Ingram and Jahlil Okafor will join the top young players in the NBA for the annual basketball showcase.

Brandon Ingram will join the NBA Rising Stars exhibition as one of eight rookies. Ingram was drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2016 NBA Draft. He struggled early in his rookie year adjusting to the NBA game, but has excelled for the Lakers recently as he becomes more comfortable with his role. Ingram was an All-American forward for the Blue Devils who averaged 17.3 points and 6.8 rebounds as a freshman.

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor was also named to the NBA Rising Stars Challenge game. Okafor was drafted No. 3 overall in 2015 by the 76ers after helping Duke win the 2015 national title. His numbers have taken a dip this season compared to his rookie year, but he’s still averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Okafor dominated for his brief college career at Duke averaging 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and earning ACC Freshman and Player of the Year honors.

The NBA Rising Stars Challenge features the top first and second year players in the NBA. Ingram and Okafor will be teammates on the U.S. Team as they compete against the World Team of international players. The game will be held on Friday, Feb. 17 at 9:00pm during NBA All Star Weekend in New Orleans.

