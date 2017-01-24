Troy beats Little Rock as teams combine for 58 FT attempts (Jan 23, 2017)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) Jordon Varnado scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Jeremy Hollimon added 23 points and Troy beat Little Rock 78-69 on Monday night.
The teams combined for 58 free-throw attempts after 41 fouls were called. Troy hit 23 from the stripe and Little Rock made 24.
Alex Hicks had 14 points and eight rebounds for Troy (11-10, 3-4 Sun Belt). Varnado was 8 of 11 from the line and Hollimon made nine of his 10 attempts.
Little Rock missed a deep 3, Varnado was fouled, and then hit a free throw to put Troy up 76-69 with 31.4 to play. Varnado stole it on Little Rock’s next possession and Hollimon made two free throws to seal it.
Marcus Johnson Jr. scored 16 points on 9-of-10 free-throw shooting and Deondre Burns added 12 points for Little Rock (12-8, 3-4).
It was Troy’s first win in the series since the 2013-14 season.