Treadwell scores 18, Coppin State tops Bethune-Cookman 76-73 (Jan 09, 2017)

DAYTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) Joshua Treadwell scored 18 points and Chas Brown had a late go-ahead dunk to help Coppin State to a 76-73 win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Coppin State (3-15, 2-1 Mid-Eastern) got 10 points from Keith Shivers and shot 53 percent from the field overall, hitting 27 of 51. Tre’ Thomas and Dejuan Clayton added nine points each.

The Eagles have won three of six after opening the season with 12 straight losses.

Bethune-Cookman (3-13, 0-3) trailed by five at the break but took a 57-56 lead midway through the second half with Brandon Tabbs’ 3-pointer. The lead traded twice more before Brown’s go-ahead dunk to put Coppin State back on top for good, 72-71, with under two minutes to play and hung on from there.

Tabb finished with 23 points to lead Bethune-Cookman, which has lost six straight. Quinton Forrest added 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting and Reggie Baker had 16 points for the Wildcats.