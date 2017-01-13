Towson gets first Colonial win 83-56 over Delaware (Jan 12, 2017)

TOWSON, Md. (AP) John Davis and Brian Starr had 18 points each and Towson used a strong second half to beat Delaware 83-56 for the Tigers’ first conference win on Thursday night.

Arnaud William Adala Moto added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Davis grabbed nine boards. The Tigers (9-9, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association) led by eight at halftime and outscored the Blue Hens (7-11, 0-5) 47-28 in the second half.

Towson used a 13-0 run late in the second half to lead 76-49 with 3:37 left.

Ryan Daly had 17 points to lead Delaware, which dropped its fifth straight.

The Blue Hens started the game with an 11-4 lead before the Tigers took control with a 22-5 run. Delaware cut the lead to back to 26-21 with five straight points but got no closer the rest of the way.