Top 25 Capsules

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Lonzo Ball had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and No. 2 UCLA rebounded from a loss to Oregon earlier in the week with a 76-63 victory over Oregon State on Friday night.

T.J. Leaf added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaron Holiday had 14 points for the Bruins (14-2, 1-1 Pac-12), who led by as many as 14 points.

Stephen Thompson Jr. had 25 points for the Beavers (4-11, 0-2).

Trailing 34-26 at halftime, the surprisingly resilient Beavers pulled into a tie at 38 on Thompson’s 3-pointer. While the Bruins never surrendered the lead, Oregon State kept it close, pulling within 44-43 on Kendal Manuel’s 3-pointer with 12:52 left.

Ball and Holiday hit consecutive 3s to give UCLA a 53-45 lead midway through the half. Ball made another 3 to extend the lead to 64-50 with 6:12 left and Oregon State could no longer keep up.

No. 3 KANSAS 86, TCU 80

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Frank Mason III scored 22 points and No. 3 Kansas won its 12th consecutive game and 26th straight conference opener, beating TCU 86-80 to start Big 12 play Friday night.

Senior Landen Lucas had 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help the Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0) hold off the Horned Frogs, who led by 10 points in the first half and stayed close after winning 11 of their first 12 under first-year coach Jamie Dixon, a former TCU guard.

Kansas improved to 13-1 against TCU, almost four years after the Jayhawks’ only loss in the series on the same court. But it wasn’t easy improving to 21-0 in Big 12 openers.

Vladimir Brodziansky had a career-high 28 points and nine rebounds for TCU (11-2, 0-1), and Kenrich Williams had his fifth double-double this season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 4 BAYLOR 76, OKLAHOMA 50

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Johnathan Motley had 19 points and 13 rebounds as undefeated Baylor prevailed in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

The fourth-ranked Bears (12-0, 1-0) remain one of five unbeaten teams in Division I.

Off to their best start in 16 years, the Bears raced to a 36-17 halftime lead and Oklahoma (6-6, 0-1) got no closer over the final 20 minutes. Baylor expanded the lead to as many as 34 points in the second half.

Manu Lecompte added 14 points for Baylor and Jo Lual-Acuil had 12 points and eight rebounds, as Baylor outrebounded the Sooners 46-30.

Christian James had 11 points for Oklahoma, which lost its fourth straight. It was the worst home loss in coach Lon Kruger’s tenure and the worst Big 12 home defeat for the Sooners since 2010-11.

No. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 92, OKLAHOMA ST. 75

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Daxter Miles Jr. scored 22 points and Jevon Carter had 15 points and six assists to lead West Virginia in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Nathan Adrian added nine points and eight rebounds for West Virginia (12-1, 1-0), which won its eighth straight.

Phil Forte scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Oklahoma State, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Leyton Hammonds had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (10-3, 0-1).

No. 18 ARIZONA 67, CALIFORNIA 62

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – Dusan Ristic scored 16 points and Arizona overcame a sluggish and sloppy first half in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Kobi Simmons added 14 points while Lauri Markkanen had 13 points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats (12-2, 1-0) rallied from 13 points down and used a big run coming out of halftime to extend their winning streak to six games.

The win was the 200th at Arizona for Wildcats coach Sean Miller.

Ivan Rabb had 16 points and a career-best 16 rebounds for California (9-4, 0-1).

No. 21 OREGON 84, No. 21 SOUTHERN CAL 61

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 28 points and Dylan Ennis added 21 as Oregon handed the Trojans’ their first loss of the season.

Brooks, a preseason All-America, shot 9 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 4 on 3-pointers, and 6 of 6 from the free throw line two nights after his last-second 3 knocked off No. 2 UCLA.

The Ducks (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12) started the second half on a 21-3 run, featuring 14 points by Ennis, to race to their 11th consecutive win and extend the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 35 games.

De’Anthony Melton led USC (14-1, 1-1) with 13 points and Jonah Matthews had 11.