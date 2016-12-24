Top 25 Capsules

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Tarik Phillip scored 16 points and No. 11 West Virginia pulled away from Northern Kentucky for a 92-61 victory on Friday.

The Mountaineers (11-1) shot 52 percent from the field, overcoming a slow start on the way to their seventh straight win. Teyvon Myers had 13 points, Esa Ahmad scored 12 and Jevon Carter finished with 11.

Northern Kentucky jumped to a 12-4 lead early in the first half, but West Virginia led 36-29 at halftime. The Mountaineers then opened the second half with a 12-2 run, and the Norse (9-4) never recovered.

Carson Williams led Northern Kentucky with 12 points.

—

No. 14 WISCONSIN 90, FLORIDA A&M 37

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Reserve D’Mitrik Trice scored 14 points and Vitto Brown added 11 and eight rebounds for Wisconsin.

The game came after an eight-day layoff for the Badgers (11-2) as they finished final exams. But they showed few signs of rust.

They led Florida A&M (2-11) by 10 points 5 minutes into the game, pushed the lead to 20 with less than 4 minutes to go in the half and had it up to 38 midway through the second half before coach Greg Gard pulled all of his starters.

Florida A&M, playing on consecutive nights, struggled on offense, shooting just 26 percent. Elijah Mays and Brendon Myles led Florida A&M with nine points each.

—

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jordan McLaughlin drove through the lane and made a left-handed layup with 4.5 seconds left in overtime to lift Southern California in the championship game of the Las Vegas Classic.

USC (13-0) remains one of six undefeated teams in Division I and finishes unbeaten in its non-conference schedule after Wyoming’s Jeremy Liberman missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer.

McLaughlin, the Classic’s MVP, finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Jonah Matthews led the Trojans with 26 points and six steals while De’Anthony Melton added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Haydon Dalton, who had 18 points and 18 rebounds for Wyoming, forced overtime hitting an improbable 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left after Melton missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 15 seconds left and USC leading 90-87.

Jason McManamen and Justin James led Wyoming (10-3) with 23 points apiece. McManamen was 6 of 14 from 3-point range.