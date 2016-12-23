Top 25 Capsules

LAS VEGAS (AP) Josh Jackson scored 21 points, Svi Mykhailiuk had 20 and Frank Mason III added 13, as No. 3 Kansas beat UNLV 71-53 on Thursday night, extending its winning streak to 11 games.

Kansas got 12 rebounds and four points from Landen Lucas.

The Jayhawks (11-1) haven’t lost since a season-opening 103-99 overtime setback to Indiana, in Honolulu.

UNLV (7-6) was led by Tyrell Green’s 12 points, with Jalen Poyser and Uche Ofoegbu adding 10 points each. It was the Runnin’ Rebels’ third loss to a Top 25 team in their last five games.

UNLV tried making things interesting by opening the second half on a 15-7 run, cutting into Kansas’ lead, making it 49-35 at the 14:30 mark. In that span, the Jayhawks shot just 30 percent, while the Rebels hit 6 of 7 (85.7 percent).

No. 16 INDIANA 97, AUSTIN PEAY 62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – James Blackmon Jr. scored 24 points and Robert Johnson added 20 for Indiana.

Indiana (10-2) extended its home-court winning streak to 26 games – the fifth-longest in school history.

Josh Robinson had 21 points for the Governors (4-9), who have lost seven straight.

Austin Peay kept the score close – until the Hoosiers figured out how to beat their zone defense.

Center Thomas Bryant started a flurry of three straight 3s that extended Indiana’s 17-15 lead to 26-18 midway through the first half. The Hoosiers pulled away by making 11 of 18 3s in the half including a half-court buzzer beater.

They finished 15 of 26 from beyond the arc.

No. 19 SAINT MARY’S 74, SOUTH CAROLINA ST. 47

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) – Jock Landale had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Saint Mary’s pulled away with a big second half.

Calvin Hermanson added 10 points as the Gaels (10-1) overcame cold shooting early and a particularly quiet night passing to win their fourth straight since a lone defeat to Texas-Arlington on Dec. 8.

Leading scorer Eric Eaves scored 11 points as the only player in double figures for the Bulldogs (3-9).

The Gaels opened the second half with a 23-5 burst to pull away, getting consecutive 3-pointers from Emmett Naar and six points with a dunk by Landale as South Carolina State missed 11 of its first 13 shots.

No. 23 USC 83, MISSOURI ST. 75

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Elijah Stewart scored 21 points to lead Southern California into the championship game of the Las Vegas Classic as the Trojans remained one of six unbeaten teams in Division I.

The Trojans (12-0) never trailed, shooting 55 percent from the field. They play Wyoming in the championship game on Friday night.

Jordan McLaughlin added 19 points, while Metu Chimezie had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans.

Stewart was 7 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

Alize Johnson and Ronnie Rousseau III led Missouri State (8-4) with 17 points each. Johnson had nine rebounds. The Bears finished 13 of 35 from 3-point range.

USC outscored the Bears in the paint 38-18.

No. 24 CINCINNATI 93, MARSHALL 91, OT

CINCINNATI (AP) – Troy Caupain rebounded his missed shot and made a short jumper with 0.7 seconds left in overtime for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats (10-2) trailed by as many as 15 points in regulation and held the lead only briefly, 75-74 on Tre Scott’s free throw with 2:49 left. A 3-pointer by Jacob Evans III off a Marshall turnover tied it at 80 and sent it to overtime.

Gary Clark led Cincinnati with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Stevie Browning scored 28 points for Marshall (7-5) and made a career-high six 3s. Marshall made five of its first six shots from beyond the arc – each by a different player – while pulling ahead 19-4.