Top 25 Capsules

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Marcus Foster scored 29 points, Justin Patton added 18 and No. 9 Creighton hit 14 3-pointers to remain undefeated with a 96-85 victory over Arizona State on Tuesday night.

The nation’s top 3-point shooting team, Creighton (12-0) overcame a slow start with a barrage of 3s.

The Bluejays went 14 for 25 from beyond the arc, with six players hitting at least one. Toby Heigner and Isaiah Zierden led the 3-point attack, combining to make 8 of 11 while scoring 12 points each.

Arizona State (6-6) held its own in the first half against the highest-ranked non-conference team to play in Tempe since No. 7 Ohio State in 1980. The Sun Devils had too many breakdowns defensively on the perimeter, though, particularly during the second half as Creighton pulled away.

Torian Graham and Tra Holder had 24 points each for Arizona State. Obi Oleka added 19 points and 16 rebounds

—

No. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 84, RADFORD 57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Esa Ahmad led three West Virginia players in double figures with 17 points.

The game was closely contested during the first 10 minutes as Radford (4-7) pulled within five points midway through the first half. Jevon Carter then lead the Mountaineers (10-1) on a 30-4 run to go into the locker room with a 53-22 lead.

West Virginia was able to score 41 points off 29 Radford turnovers, which is the most the Highlanders have committed all season.

Carter had 15 points and Tarik Phillip added 13.

Justin Cousin led the Highlanders with 12 points.

—

No. 17 XAVIER 85, EASTERN WASHINGTON 56

CINCINNATI (AP) – Edmond Sumner scored 12 of his 14 points while Xavier took control in the first half for its third straight win.

After a sluggish start, the Musketeers (10-2) took control with a 35-8 run. Trevon Bluiett added 16 points, and Xavier had five players score in double figures. Sumner finished with nine assists and no turnovers.

Jacob Wiley had 16 points for Eastern Washington (8-4), which trailed by as many as 29 points.

—

No. 18 ARIZONA 77, NEW MEXICO 46

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Chance Comanche scored a career-high 14 points and Arizona had five players reach double figures.

Freshman Rawle Alkins scored 13 points and grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds as Arizona dominated the boards 49-30. Lauri Markkanen also scored 13 points for the Wildcats (11-2) in their final tuneup before beginning Pac-12 play next week.

Elijah Brown scored 17 points and Tim Williams added 14 for the Lobos (7-5).

—

No. 19 SAINT MARY’S 67, TEXAS A&M-CC 46

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) – Calvin Hermanson scored 18 of his 19 points in the first half for Saint Mary’s.

Jock Landale added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Gaels (9-1), who have won three straight since suffering its only loss of the season against Texas-Arlington on Dec. 8.

Hermanson scored 10 of the Gaels’ first 17 points then had eight straight including two 3-pointers to cap a 12-0 run in the first half.

Saint Mary’s had to hold off a second-half charge by the Islanders (7-3) in only the second game between the schools.

—

No. 20 OREGON 75, FRESNO ST. 63

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Jordan Bell scored a career-high 23 points and Oregon won its ninth straight victory.

Dylan Ennis added 13 points for the Ducks (11-2), who finished nonconference play on a 33-game home winning streak.

Paul Watson scored 15 points and Karachi Edo had 12 for the Bulldogs (8-4), who pulled within 53-50 midway through the second half before five straight points by Bell gave Oregon some breathing room.

Bell was 8 of 11 from the field after going 7 of 8 and scoring 16 points against UNLV on Saturday.

Bell also had eight rebounds as the teams battled to a 31-31 draw on the glass.