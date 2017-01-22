Top 25 Capsules

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Josh Hart scored 25 points, Kris Jenkins had 19 and No. 1 Villanova beat Providence 78-68 on Saturday.

The defending national champion Wildcats (19-1, 7-1 Big East) have won five straight since their only loss at Butler on Jan. 4 temporarily knocked them out of the No. 1 spot in The AP Top 25.

Rodney Bullock had 17 points and Jalen Lindsey added 14 for Providence (13-8, 3-5).

—

No. 2 KANSAS 79, TEXAS 67

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Devonte’ Graham scored 18 points and Frank Mason III added 17 for Kansas.

Freshman Josh Jackson chipped in 15 points for the Jayhawks (18-1, 7-0 Big 12) while Svi Mykhailiuk added 12 points and Landen Lucas had 12 rebounds.

Freshman Jarrett Allen posted season-highs with 22 points and 19 rebounds for Texas (7-12, 1-6).

—

No. 14 ARIZONA 96, No. 3 UCLA 85

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kobi Simmons scored 20 points and Arizona remained undefeated in conference play.

Lauri Markkanen added 18 points for the Wildcats (18-2, 7-0 Pac-12), who have won 12 in a row.

Lonzo Ball scored 24 points for UCLA (19-2, 6-2), which had its 11-game home winning streak snapped.

—

No. 4 GONZAGA 73, PORTLAND 52

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Nigel Williams-Goss scored 15 points as Gonzaga beat short-handed Portland to remain the only unbeaten team in Division I.

Przemek Karnowski added 12 points for Gonzaga (19-0, 7-0 West Coast), which has a nation’s best 19-game winning streak. It is the best start in program history.

Gabe Taylor scored 13 points and Jazz Johnson 12 for Portland (9-10, 2-5), which has lost five games in a row. The Pilots played without leading scorer Alec Wintering, who earlier Saturday was declared out for the season with a torn ACL.

—

No. 5 KENTUCKY 85, NO. 24 SOUTH CAROLINA 69

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Malik Monk scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 18 and Kentucky overcame an ankle injury to starting guard De’Aaron Fox to beat South Carolina and take over first place in the Southeastern Conference.

The showdown of the SEC’s lone unbeaten teams in league play featured a subplot of injuries to key players on both squads. Fox, Kentucky’s No. 2 scorer, turned his right ankle midway through the first half; he returned early in the second on crutches with his foot in a soft cast. His injury followed the pregame scratch of Gamecocks guard and No. 2 scorer P.J. Dozier with back spasms.

The Wildcats (17-2, 7-0 SEC) regrouped without Fox and earned the hard-fought victory.

Sindarius Thornwell scored a career-high 34 points and Temarcus Blanton 12 for South Carolina (15-4, 5-1 SEC), which had won five straight.

—

No. 6 BAYLOR 62, TCU 53

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Manu Lecomte scored 17 points and Baylor beat TCU in a game that was back-and-forth for most of the second half until a late run by the Bears.

Baylor (18-1, 6-1 Big 12) is 10-0 against the Frogs since they joined the Big 12 four years ago.

There was a 9 1/2-minute stretch in the second half when the teams traded scores until Ishmail Wainright swished a 3-pointer with 4:16 left that put the Bears up 50-48. That started a 7-0 run that kept them ahead to stay.

In the second half, there were five ties and 13 lead changes.

Vlad Brodziansky had 19 points and 10 rebounds for TCU (14-5, 3-4), while Kenrich Williams had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

—

MARQUETTE 102, No. 7 CREIGHTON 94

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Katin Reinhardt scored 17 of his season-high 21 points in the first half and Marquette picked up its first Big East road win.

Luke Fischer and Jajuan Johnson added 18 points apiece for the Golden Eagles (13-6, 3-3).

Marcus Foster scored 30 points to lead the Bluejays (18-2, 5-2), who were playing their first full game without star point guard Maurice Watson Jr., who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Monday against Xavier.

—

KANSAS STATE 79, No. 7 WEST VIRGINIA 75

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown each scored 13 points to help Kansas State rally to upset West Virginia.

The Wildcats (15-4, 4-3 Big 12) trailed by 12 late in the first half before Stokes keyed a late burst, hitting a layup right before the halftime buzzer to cut the deficit to two at the half.

Buoyed by that run, Kansas State went on a 14-6 run to start the second half and take a 50-44 lead on a layup by Dean Wade.

The Mountaineers (15-4, 4-3) trailed 65-55 with 7:43 left before taking a 68-67 lead on Nathan Adrian’s jumper with just under 5 minutes left.

—

No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 90, BOSTON COLLEGE 82

BOSTON (AP) – Kennedy Meeks scored 20 points with nine rebounds and Justin Jackson scored 22 points for North Carolina.

It was the sixth straight win for Carolina (18-3, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) since a league-opening loss to Georgia Tech.

Ky Bowman matched his career high with 33 points for BC (9-11, 2-5).

—

No. 10 FLORIDA ST. 73, No. 12 LOUISVILLE 68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon both scored 16 points for Florida State.

Terance Mann added 15 points and Michael Ojo had 10 for the Seminoles (18-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who went 5-1 during a stretch where it faced six straight ranked opponents.

Tony Hicks led Louisville (16-4, 4-3) with 16 points.

—

No. 11 OREGON 69, STANFORD 52

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Chris Boucher had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Dylan Ennis scored 15 points and Oregon rolled to a victory over Stanford.

With preseason All-America forward Dillon Brooks on the bench and his left leg in a boot to protect a sprained foot, the Ducks (18-2, 7-0 Pac-12) broke a 104-year-old school record with their 16th consecutive win and 38th in a row at home.

Jordan Bell and Tyler Dorsey each had 11 points for Oregon, which overcame 19 turnovers by shooting 11 of 25 from 3-point range and outrebounding Stanford 40-29.

Marcus Allen had 13 points as the only scorer in double figures for the Cardinal (11-9, 3-5).

—

No. 13 BUTLER 70, DEPAUL 69, OT

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) – Kethan Savage scored 20 points for Butler.

Kamar Baldwin added 18 points and Kelan Martin had 12 for the Bulldogs (17-3, 6-2 Big East).

Eli Cain scored a career-high 32 points for DePaul (8-12, 1-6). Billy Garrett Jr. added 16 points and Tre’Darius McCallum had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Demons.

—

No. 15 NOTRE DAME 84, SYRACUSE 66

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – V.J. Beachem scored a career-high 30 points for Notre Dame, which snapped a four-game losing streak against Syracuse.

Matt Farrell added 15 points and nine assists for the Irish (17-3, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off a three-point loss at No. 10 Florida State that stopped a seven-game win streak.

Tyler Lydon had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Syracuse (11-9, 3-4).

—

No. 16 VIRGINIA 62, GEORGIA TECH 49

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Marial Shayok scored a career-best 19 points as Virginia used a 22-7 run spanning halftime.

London Perrantes added 11 points, all in the first 7 minutes, for the Cavaliers (15-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), and Devon Hall had 10. The victory was the fourth in a row for Virginia.

Josh Okogie led the Yellow Jackets (11-8, 3-4) with 14 points.

—

No. 17 WISCONSIN 78, MINNESOTA 76, OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Ethan Happ scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Wisconsin.

Nigel Hayes added 21 points for the Badgers (16-3, 5-1 Big Ten) to help beat the Golden Gophers for the sixth straight time.

Amir Coffey scored 19 points for the Gophers (15-5, 3-4), who lost their third straight game.

—

No. 18 DUKE 70, MIAMI 58

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Matt Jones scored all 13 of his points in the second half, hitting three 3-pointers during the run of 20 consecutive points that lifted Duke over Miami.

Jayson Tatum had 14 points and Luke Kennard 11 for the Blue Devils (15-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a two-game skid with a dominant second half.

After falling behind by 12 points in the first half – the largest deficit they’ve overcome in a victory this season – the Blue Devils opened the second with a 22-1 run, shot 67 percent after halftime and ended up outscoring Miami 45-22 in the final 20 minutes.

Davon Reed had 19 points and Bruce Brown added 15 to lead the Hurricanes (12-6, 2-4), who have lost two straight and four of five.

—

VANDERBILT 68, No. 19 FLORIDA 66

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 19 points and Nolan Cressler came up big in the final minute for Vanderbilt.

The Commodores (9-10, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) ended a four-game losing streak.

KeVaughn Allen had a season-high 29 points for the Gators (14-5, 5-2), who have dropped two in a row.

—

No. 20 CINCINNATI 78, TULANE 61

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Jacob Evans scored 15 points as Cincinnati won its 10th consecutive game.

Cincinnati (17-2, 7-0 American Athletic Conference) shot 56 percent from the field and the Green Wave (4-15, 1-6) shot 45 percent and made just five first-half field goals as it lost for the eighth time in its last nine games.

Cameron Reynolds led Tulane with 20 points.

—

No. 21 PURDUE 77, PENN ST. 52

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Caleb Swanigan had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Purdue.

The Boilermakers (16-4, 5-2 Big Ten) got 13 points from freshman guard Carsen Edwards and 10 each from Dakota Mathias and Vince Edwards.

Josh Reaves led Penn State (11-9, 3-4) with 12 points.

—

No. 23 SAINT MARY’S 85, PEPPERDINE 65

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) – Joe Rahon scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half and Saint Mary’s beat Pepperdine.

Calvin Hermanson added 19 points and Jock Landale had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Gaels (17-2, 7-1 West Coast Conference) led by double figures nearly the entire second half to give coach Randy Bennett his 350th career win.

Saint Mary’s lost to Pepperdine twice during the regular season in 2016 before knocking the waves out of the postseason conference tournament.

It wasn’t as close this time around despite another big night from Pepperdine’s Lamond Murray Jr., who scored 29 points on 12 of 20 shooting. It’s the fifth consecutive game in which Murray has had at least 23.

The Waves (5-15, 1-7) couldn’t keep pace with the Gaels’ big three of Rahon, Hermanson and Landale.