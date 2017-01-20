Top 25 Capsules

LOS ANGELES (AP) Isaac Hamilton scored 33 points, hitting a career-high nine 3-pointers, and No. 3 UCLA routed Arizona State 102-80 on Thursday night to improve to 11-0 at home.

The Bruins (19-1, 6-1 Pac-12) made 16 3-pointers and shot 60 percent from the field.

They led by 25 points in the first half and were up by 16 early in the second before the Sun Devils (9-10, 2-4) got within single digits in the matchup of the league’s top two scoring and 3-point shooting teams.

Torian Graham scored 26 points and Tra Holder tied his career-high with 22 for Arizona State, which has lost seven straight road games to UCLA. The Sun Devils hit 11 3-pointers, including six by Graham.

—

No. 4 GONZAGA 88, SANTA CLARA 57

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – Przemek Karnowski scored 19 points on just seven shots from the field and Gonzaga remained the only undefeated team in Division I.

Karnowski made six shots against the undersized Broncos and added seven more points from the line to help the Bulldogs (18-0, 6-0 West Coast Conference) extend the best start in school history with another lopsided win.

Zach Collins had 16 points and Nigel Williams-Goss added 11 points and 10 rebounds in Gonzaga’s 11th straight double-digit win.

Jared Brownridge scored 23 points to lead the Broncos (10-10, 4-3) but got little help from his teammates as Santa Clara dropped its 13th straight to Gonzaga and 37th in the past 39 meetings.

—

No. 11 OREGON 86, CALIFORNIA 63

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Jordan Bell scored a career-high 26 points, Casey Benson had 15 on five 3-pointers and Oregon rolled.

The Ducks (17-2, 6-0 Pac-12) matched a 104-year-old school record with their 15th consecutive win, but they lost preseason All-America Dillon Brooks to a lower leg injury late in the first half.

Brooks, who had offseason surgery on his left foot, limped off the court as Oregon was building a 44-30 halftime lead. Oregon officials tweeted that Brooks had injured his lower left leg after he did not appear with his teammates for the second half.

Jabari Bird had 21 points to lead the Golden Bears (13-6, 4-3), who had won three straight and eight of their last 10 meetings with the Ducks.

—

No. 12 LOUISVILLE 92, CLEMSON 60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Deng Adel scored 18 points to match a career high and Donovan Mitchell scored 18 in the first half as Louisville closed on a 10-0 run.

Playing their first game without injured point guard Quentin Snider (strained hip), the Cardinals (16-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) initially struggled to find a rhythm with numerous combinations. Mitchell scored their first six points to settle them down before adding eight during the pivotal spurt with consecutive 3-pointers, the last of which beat the buzzer and earned a 41-31 halftime lead.

Marcquise Reed had 13 points and Donte Grantham added 11 for the Tigers (11-7, 1-5), who lost their fifth straight.

—

No. 14 ARIZONA 73, SOUTHERN CAL 66

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, including a rainbow 3-pointer with 33 seconds left, and Arizona held on late.

The Wildcats (17-2, 6-0 Pac-12) won their 12th consecutive game but had to hold on to the end as USC rallied from a 23-point deficit over the final 15 minutes.

Rawle Alkins added 14 points, Kadeem Allen 11, and Dusan Ristic grabbed 12 rebounds for Arizona, which struggled against a zone defense and shot 40 percent overall but made 10 of 26 3-point attempts.

Elijah Stewart scored 20 points and Jordan McLaughlin added 14 points and eight assists for Southern California (16-4, 3-4).

—

No. 23 SAINT MARY’S 62, PACIFIC 50

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) – Calvin Hermanson scored seven of his 17 points as part of a big run in the second half for Saint Mary’s.

Jock Landale added 10 points and 10 rebounds while Joe Rahon had nine points and nine assists for Saint Mary’s, which has won 10 of 11.

The Gaels (16-2, 6-1 West Coast Conference) let most of a 19-point lead slip away and were up 35-30 early in the second half before Hermanson sparked a 17-4 run. Landale had four points during the run while Tanner Krebbs made two of his three 3-pointers.

T.J. Wallace scored 13 points for Pacific (8-12, 2-5), which has lost eight straight and 10 of 11 in the series between the schools.

—

No. 25 MARYLAND 84, IOWA 76

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Melo Trimble scored 20 points and Maryland rallied after blowing a 15-point lead for its fourth straight victory.

Trimble hit consecutive 3-pointers in the final 3 minutes to key the Terrapins (17-2, 5-1 Big Ten), who have also won three in a row on the road.

Maryland was threatening to blow out the Hawkeyes (11-9, 3-4) before they went on a 10-0 run midway through the second half. The Hawkeyes went ahead 72-69, but an 8-0 spurt fueled by Trimble’s 3s gave Maryland a lead it did not relinquish.

Anthony Cowan had 15 points and six assists for the Terrapins, who shot 56.6 percent from the field.

Peter Jok, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, had 14 points for Iowa on 4-of-12 shooting.