Top 25 Capsules

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Kristian Doolittle scored six of his 12 points in overtime and Jordan Woodard’s layup with 2.2 seconds left lifted Oklahoma to an 89-87 victory over No. 7 West Virginia on Wednesday night.

Woodard scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime in his second start since missing four games with a leg injury.

After scoring 27 points in a win over Texas Tech on Saturday, Woodard made a jumper with 3.1 seconds left in regulation that tied it at 77-77, then made two baskets in the final minute of overtime to send the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) to their first home loss of the season.

Freshman Kameron McGusty added 17 points for Oklahoma (8-9, 2-4) in just his third start of the season. Sophomore Jamuni McNeace had a career-high 14 points for Oklahoma and Rashard Odomes added 13.

Jevon Carter scored a season-high 23 points for West Virginia.

—

No. 10 FLORIDA ST. 83, No. 15 NOTRE DAME 80

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jonathan Isaac scored 23 points, including 17 in the second half, as Florida State moved into a three-way tie atop the Atlantic Coast Conference at the one-third mark in conference play.

Isaac, who had 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double, scored nine of his points during an 11-1 run that helped the Seminoles take control. FSU trailed 64-62 with 5:40 remaining before Isaac buried a 3-pointer to start the run.

Dwayne Bacon added 11 points for Florida State (17-2, 5-1), which has won 16 straight at home and is tied with Notre Dame and North Carolina for the conference lead.

Steve Vasturia scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Fighting Irish (16-3, 5-1), who were 15 of 21 from long distance. Notre Dame had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

—

No. 16 VIRGINIA 71, BOSTON COLLEGE 54

BOSTON (AP) – Devon Hall scored 13 points and Isaiah Wilkins had 11 points and nine rebounds for Virginia.

None of the Cavaliers played more than 25 minutes as they rested up for next week’s games against No. 15 Notre Dame and top-ranked Villanova. Virginia (14-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat BC for the fourth straight time.

Connor Tava scored 12 points with a season-high 11 rebounds and Jordan Chatman had 16 points for the Eagles (9-10, 2-4).

—

No. 24 SOUTH CAROLINA 57, No. 19 FLORIDA 53

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Sindarius Thornwell scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks (15-3, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) opened the second half with a 14-2 run and held on down the stretch when the Gators (15-4, 5-1) drew within 54-53 on Chris Chiozza’s free throws shots with 40.3 seconds to go. PJ Dozier drove for South Carolina’s final basket and Florida fumbled it out of bounds on its next possession.

Leading scorer KeVaughn Allen had one point for Florida while Kasey Hill scored all 11 of his in the opening half before fouling out. Canyon Barry led the Gators with 13 points.

Florida went 0 of 17 from 3-point range, ending a streak of 850 consecutive games with a long-range basket that was the longest in the NCAA. The Gators last went 0-from-behind the arc in an 80-61 loss to Kentucky in 1992.

—

No. 20 CINCINNATI 81, TEMPLE 74

CINCINNATI (AP) – Kyle Washington scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half, rallying Cincinnati to its ninth straight win.

The Bearcats (16-2, 6-0 American Athletic) trailed by six points before Washington made two one-handed shots during a decisive 17-5 run that put them ahead to stay. Cincinnati led by as many as 13 points.

The Bearcats extended their best winning streak in three seasons and completed a series sweep of the Owls (10-10, 1-6).

Troy Caupain had 18 points for the Bearcats, including seven free throws in the closing minutes.

Shizz Alston, Jr., led Temple with 25 points, matching his career high.