Top 25 Capsules

CINCINNATI (AP) Seventh-ranked Creighton overcame a knee injury to star point guard Maurice Watson Jr. to beat No. 22 Xavier 72-67 Monday.

Creighton (18-1, 5-1 Big East) scored the final six points after Xavier (13-5, 3-3) pulled ahead 67-66. The Bluejays are off to the best start in school history.

Watson tops the nation with 8.8 assists per game. He hurt his left knee when he hit the court hard after a layup in the first half and spent the second half on crutches.

Coach Greg McDermott said a doctor who examined Watson at halftime thought there was no ligament damage. Watson will get an MRI when the team goes home.

NO. 13 BUTLER 88, MARQUETTE 80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Kelan Martin scored 22 points and No. 13 Butler rallied from an 18-point deficit early in the second half.

The Bulldogs (16-3, 5-2 Big East) put up 63 points after the break without a single turnover.

Markus Howard had 26 points for Marquette (12-6, 3-3).