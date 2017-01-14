Top 25 Capsules

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Frank Mason III scored 22 points, freshman Josh Jackson added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 2 Kansas held off Oklahoma State 87-80 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) rallied for their 16th straight win and could move into the top spot when the AP poll comes out on Monday. No. 1 Baylor lost 89-68 to West Virginia on Tuesday.

Devonte’ Graham scored 21 points for Kansas, and Svi Mykhailiuk had 14. Landen Lucas added seven points and 12 rebounds.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 23 for Oklahoma State (10-7, 0-5), and Mitchell Soloman had 16 points.

—

No. 3 VILLANOVA 70, ST. JOHN’S 57

NEW YORK (AP) – Redshirt freshman Dante DiVincenzo had a season-high 19 points, helping Villanova pull away for the win at Madison Square Garden.

Mikal Bridges had 12 points and Josh Hart added 11 points for the Wildcats (17-1, 5-1 Big East), who started the season with a 14-game winning streak. The defending national champions have won 23 of their last 24 games.

Freshman Shamorie Ponds had 13 points for the Red Storm (8-11, 2-4), who have lost four straight overall and 10 in a row to Villanova.

The Wildcats didn’t start pulling away until the final 7 minutes. A 7-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Kris Jenkins gave Villanova a 60-48 lead with 4:56 to play.

—

No. 14 LOUISVILLE 78, No. 7 DUKE 69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Anas Mahmoud had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell added 15 points and Louisville shot 59 percent in the second half.

Quentin Snider added 13 points for the Cardinals (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won three in a row.

Duke pulled within five on Luke Kennard’s two foul shots with 5:35 left, but Mitchell responded with a 3-pointer. Mitchell hit another 3 with 4:03 left, giving the Cardinals a 69-60 lead.

Grayson Allen, a frequent target of boos from the red-clad crowd, scored 23 points for the Blue Devils (14-4, 2-3), who have dropped two in a row and three of five. Kennard finished with 17 points.

—

No. 8 CREIGHTON 101, TRUMAN STATE 69

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Marcus Foster scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and Creighton rolled to an easy win against Division II Truman State.

Creighton (17-1) dunked eight times and put the Bulldogs away with a 17-2 run in the second half that pushed the lead to 75-46. The Bluejays had each of their starters on the bench before the midway point of the second half, and the lead grew to as many as 36.

For Creighton, the game counted on its record and in the statistics, but won’t be factored into its RPI. It was an exhibition for the Bulldogs from Kirksville, Missouri.

Connor Erickson led Truman State (13-4) with 10 points.

—

No. 11 NORTH CAROLINA 96, No. 9 FLORIDA STATE 83

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Joel Berry II scored 26 points, and North Carolina snapped Florida State’s school-record win streak.

Justin Jackson and Isaiah Hicks each added 22 points for the Tar Heels (16-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played from in front nearly all day but didn’t put the Seminoles away until a 14-2 run in the final 5 1/2 minutes finally gave them a comfortable lead.

Jonathan Isaac had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Seminoles (16-2, 4-1), who had won 12 in a row and stood at 4-0 in the ACC for the first time in their history.

—

No. 12 BUTLER 83, No. 15 XAVIER 78

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Freshman Kamar Baldwin scored each of his 21 points in the second half, and Butler took down another Top 25 team.

The Bulldogs (15-3, 4-2 Big East) improved to 5-1 against ranked opponents this season.

Baldwin put up his highest point total yet for Butler and Andrew Chrabascz added 16. The Bulldogs closed it out by making their last 10 free throws and extended their Hinkle Fieldhouse winning streak to 13, including 10 this season.

Edmond Sumner had 22 points and J.P. Macura finished with 16 for Xavier (13-4, 3-2), which has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

—

No. 19 VIRGINIA 77, CLEMSON 73

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – London Perrantes scored a season-high 25 points, leading Virginia to the road win.

The Cavaliers (13-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 58 percent from the field in their second straight victory since dropping two in a row to Pittsburgh and Florida State. Marial Shayok tied his career high with 17 points, and Isaiah Wilkins finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.

Virginia blew a nine-point lead in the second half, but Perrantes stepped up for the Cavaliers down the stretch. After Clemson tied it at 70 on Jaron Blossomgame’s three-point play with 2:18 left, Perrantes made his fourth 3-pointer to put Virginia back in front.

Blossomgame led Clemson (11-6, 1-4) with 22 points, and Avry Holmes and Gabe DeVoe each scored 15.

—

No. 20 NOTRE DAME 76, VIRGINIA TECH 71

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Steve Vasturia scored 20 points and Notre Dame rebounded after blowing a 19-point lead.

Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson had 14 points apiece for the Fighting Irish (16-2, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Virginia Tech had won 15 in a row at home. Chris Clarke had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Hokies (13-4, 2-3), and Seth Allen added 16 points.

—

No. 23 FLORIDA 80, GEORGIA 76, OT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Canyon Barry scored 27 points, including four in overtime, and Florida handed Georgia its 14th consecutive loss in Gainesville.

John Egbunu sealed the victory with a free throw with 5.8 seconds remaining. Keith Stone had 17 points for the Gators (14-3, 5-0 Southeastern Conference), and Kasey Hill finished with 11.

Georgia (11-6, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) led much of the game, but faded after leading scorer Yante Maten fouled out with 3:51 left in regulation. J.J. Frazier led the Bulldogs with 25 points.

—

PENN STATE 52, No. 24 MINNESOTA 50

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Tony Carr made two free throws with 5 seconds left to lift Penn State to the win.

Mike Watkins had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Payton Banks added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten) who recovered from a 32-22 halftime deficit.

It was Penn State’s first win over a ranked opponent since Feb. 17 against then-No. 4 Iowa at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Reggie Lynch scored 12 points for the Golden Gophers (15-4, 3-3), who were outscored 26-15 over the final 17 minutes.