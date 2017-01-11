Top 25 Capsules

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Nathan Adrian broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 22 points, and No. 10 West Virginia beat No. 1 Baylor 89-68 on Tuesday night in the Bears’ first game as the top-ranked team in program history.

Baylor (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) committed a season-high 29 turnovers – the school record is 31 – and never led in its second true road game of the season. The loss means No. 5 Gonzaga is the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I.

West Virginia (14-2, 3-1) started the second half with an 11-3 run and kept pouring it on, leading by as many as 26 points down the stretch.

Fans rushed the court and sang John Denver’s ”Country Roads” after the Mountaineers toppled a top-ranked Big 12 opponent at home for the second straight season. A year ago this week, West Virginia beat Kansas when the Jayhawks were No. 1.

Jevon Carter added 17 points and Brandon Watkins scored 11 for West Virginia.

Terry Maston, Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. and Al Freeman each scored 10 for the Bears.

—

No. 2 KANSAS 81, OKLAHOMA 70

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Frank Mason scored 19 of his 28 points in the second half, leading Kansas to the road win.

With No. 1 Baylor losing at West Virginia earlier in the night, the Jayhawks will be in position to claim the No. 1 ranking for the first time this season if they beat Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Josh Jackson scored 16 points and Devonte’ Graham added 13 for the Jayhawks (15-1, 4-0 Big 12), who have won 15 straight.

Rashard Odomes and Kameron McGusty each scored 13 points for the Sooners (6-9, 0-4), who lost their seventh in a row.

—

No. 3 VILLANOVA 79, No. 15 XAVIER 54

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) – Kris Jenkins and Josh Hart each scored 20 points and Villanova beat Xavier.

The Wildcats (16-1, 4-1 Big East) were dominant in the second half in their first game since their five-week run at No. 1 ended with a loss last week at Butler.

Jalen Brunson scored in transition off a steal and Donte DiVincenzo and Hart each converted three-point plays midway through the second half to help bust the game open.

The Wildcats made 15 of their first 20 shots in the second half and handed Xavier (13-3, 3-1) its first Big East loss.

—

No. 6 KENTUCKY 87, VANDERBILT 81

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Malik Monk scored six points in the final 32 seconds, and Kentucky remained unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference.

Kentucky (14-2, 4-0) came in having beaten its first three SEC opponents by at least 23 points, something the Wildcats hadn’t done since the 1953-54 season.

They looked ready to roll over Vanderbilt, scoring the first nine points of the game, before finding themselves in their tightest game at least in league play this season.

Vanderbilt (8-8, 2-2) closed to 83-81 on Jeff Roberson’s putback with 17.9 seconds left. But the rally fizzled from there.

—

No. 9 FLORIDA STATE 88, No. 7 DUKE 72

Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, helping Florida State beat Duke.

Dwayne Bacon and Terance Mann had 13 points apiece as the Seminoles (16-1, 4-0) set a school record with their 12th straight win, breaking a mark that had stood since 1970. It is also the first time they have started 4-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Blue Devils took a 50-48 lead on a Luke Kennard jumper before the Seminoles, who were playing their first regular-season game as a top-10 team since 1993, grabbed control with a 16-4 run over a five-minute span.

Kennard led Duke (14-3, 2-2) with 23 points.

—

No. 23 FLORIDA 80, ALABAMA 67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Keith Stone had 14 points, including a pair of key 3-pointers during the second half, and Florida rallied after squandering an 18-point lead.

Braxton Key had a career-high 24 points and helped Alabama (9-6, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) rally after trailing 34-16 with five minutes left in the first half.

Key had 12 points while the Crimson Tide closed the half on a 15-4 run, and Alabama took the lead on Donta Hall’s tip-in about five minutes into the second half.

Stone hit a 3 to get Florida (13-3, 4-0) within three with 10:50 left, and then hit another to put the Gators ahead 61-59 with 6:49 remaining.

Canyon Barry and Kasey Hill each had 13 points for the Gators, and Hill added five steals to help Florida put together a 27-10 edge in points off turnovers.

—

TEXAS TECH 66, No. 25 KANSAS STATE 65

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Keenan Evans made a go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left, helping Texas Tech to the victory.

Evans’ basket gave the Red Raiders a 63-62 lead. Aaron Ross and Niem Stevenson then combined for three foul shots for Texas Tech before Barry Brown made a 3-pointer in the final seconds for Kansas State.

Evans finished with 18 points. Zach Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Red Raiders (13-3, 2-2 Big 12), who improved to 11-0 at home.

Kamau Stokes led Kansas State (13-3, 2-2) with 17 points. Dean Wade added 12 points, and D.J. Johnson finished with 11.

—

More AP college basketball coverage: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25