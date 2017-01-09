Top 25 Capsules

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Justin Jackson scored 21 points and No. 14 North Carolina ran off a 20-0 first-half run and routed North Carolina State 107-56 on Sunday.

Joel Berry II added 19 points for the Tar Heels (14-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in the game postponed from Saturday night because of snow and ice.

North Carolina beat the Wolfpack (12-4, 1-2) for the 20th time in 22 games.

And the Tar Heels did it in an unexpectedly lopsided fashion, jumping to a 26-4 lead and pushing that to 56-23 by halftime on Jackson’s 3-pointer just before the horn.

N.C. State (12-4, 1-2) came in with momentum after blowing out No. 21 Virginia Tech behind a triple-double from star freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. But Smith got in quick foul trouble Sunday, while the Wolfpack committed a bevy of turnovers that fueled the Tar Heels’ attack.

NO. 4 UCLA 89, STANFORD 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Lonzo Ball scored 21 points and UCLA led all the way in beating Stanford.

Bryce Alford added 17 points and TJ Leaf had 15 points and 10 rebounds to help the Bruins (16-1, 3-1 Pac-12) improve to 10-0 at Pauley Pavilion. They hit 11 3-pointers, led by Ball and Alford with four apiece.

Michael Humphrey had a career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the last two minutes for Stanford (8-8, 0-4).

NO. 11 VIRGINIA 79, WAKE FOREST 62

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – London Perrantes scored 24 points and Virginia used a 10-0 second-half run to pull away from Wake Forest, sending the Demon Deacons to their 25th consecutive road loss in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Perrantes scored all but five of his points in the second half as Virginia (12-3, 2-2) rebounded from back-to-back losses to No. 12 Florida State and at Pittsburgh. Marial Shayok added 17 points.

John Collins scored 16 points, and Bryant Crawford had 15 for the Demon Deacons (10-6, 1-3). Wake Forest is 0-20 in conference road games under third-year coach Danny Manning.

NO. 20 PURDUE 66, NO. 13 WISCONSIN 55

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Caleb Swanigan had 18 points and 13 rebounds to help Purdue get past Wisconsin, ending the Badgers’ nine-game winning streak.

The Boilermakers (14-3, 3-1 Big Ten) have won nine of 10 overall and three straight in the series.

Ethan Happ had 17 points, and Nigel Hayes added 10 for the Badgers (13-3, 2-1).

Purdue used a 12-0 run midway in the second half to take control.

CALIFORNIA 74, NO. 25 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 73

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Ivan Rabb scored 17 points, including the go-ahead free throws with five seconds left, and had a key block at the buzzer to lift California past Southern California.

With his team up one, Rabb blocked Jordan McLaughlin’s driving layup at the buzzer in the Bears’ first road victory over a ranked opponent in three years.

Charlie Moore added 16 points for Cal (11-5, 2-2 Pac-12) McLaughlin and Chimezi Metu each scored 20 points to lead Southern California (15-2, 2-2).

—

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25