Top 25 Capsules

LOS ANGELES (AP) Bryce Alford scored 16 of his 24 points in a dominant first half, TJ Leaf had a double-double, and No. 4 UCLA defeated California 81-71 on Thursday night.

Leaf finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double in the Bruins’ fifth straight win over the Golden Bears at Pauley Pavilion. Alford hit five 3-pointers for UCLA (15-1, 2-1 Pac-12).

Grant Mullins scored 19 points, and Ivan Rabb had 17 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for the Bears (10-5, 1-2), who went from being down by 20 with 5 1/2 minutes left to trailing by five.

The Bruins made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 22 seconds.

—

No. 5 GONZAGA 95, SAN FRANCISCO 80

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Nigel Williams-Goss scored a career-high 36 points, and Gonzaga used its accurate shooting all over the court to remain unbeaten.

Jordan Mathews scored 16 points for the Zags (15-0, 3-0 WCC).

Williams-Goss shot 12 for 15 as Gonzaga shot 61 percent, made all nine of his free throws and also had 11 rebounds and six assists for the perennial West Coast Conference favorites in their eighth straight win against USF and fifth in a row on the Dons’ home court.

Jordan Ratinho scored 20 points as an inexperienced USF team (11-5, 1-2) hung tough against the more athletic, physical Zags.

—

No. 17 ARIZONA 66, SAN FRANCISCO 56

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Dusan Ristic scored 18 points and Lauri Markkanen added 11 for Arizona.

The Wildcats (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12) used their size advantage to get the Utes into foul trouble and prevent them from getting many open looks on the perimeter.

The Wildcats held Utah (10-4, 1-1) to a long scoreless drought in the first half and 4-of-21 shooting from 3-point range overall to win their 14th straight home game.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright had nine assists while controlling Arizona’s offense much of the night in his third game back from a sprained ankle.

David Collette scored 13 points despite battling foul trouble most of the game and Devon Daniels added 12 for the Utes.

—

No. 19 SAINT MARY’s 81, BYU 68

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) – Jock Landale had 24 points and eight rebounds to and Saint Mary’s pulled away in the second half.

Calvin Hermanson scored 15 points, Emmett Naar added 15 on three 3-pointers and Joe Rahon had 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds for Saint Mary’s.

The Gaels (13-1, 3-0 West Coast Conference) have won seven straight since suffering their lone loss of the season at home against UT Arlington on Dec. 8.

Saint Mary’s top scorer coming into the game, Landale scored 12 points in each half while also trying to defend Erik Mika, the second-leading scorer in the WCC. Mika finished with 28 points – one shy of his career-high set earlier this season – and 10 rebounds for the Cougars (11-5, 2-1).

—

No. 20 PURDUE 76, OHIO ST. 75

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Caleb Swanigan hit a free throw with 5 seconds left for Purdue.

Ohio State’s Trevor Thompson tied the score at 75 with a layup with 15 seconds left but missed a subsequent free throw. Swanigan was fouled on the other end and hit his first free throw and missed the second. Micah Potter grabbed the rebound and got it to JaQuan Lyle but his 3-point try at the buzzer was off the mark.

Swanigan and Vincent Edwards paced with Boilermakers (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten) with 16 points apiece, and Dakota Mathias added 14.

Jae’Sean Tate scored 17 points for Ohio State (10-6, 0-2) and Marc Loving added 14.

—

No. 25 SOUTHERN CAL 72, STANFORD 56

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jordan McLaughlin scored 15 points and Chimezie Metu added 14 for Southern California.

Southern California (15-1, 2-1 Pac-12) rebounded from its first loss of the season at Oregon on Saturday by holding the Cardinal to 36 percent shooting, and 21 turnovers in a ragged affair.

De’Anthony Melton added 12 points for Southern California, which won despite shooting 42 percent, and committing 18 turnovers. The Trojans had 10 steals, 5 blocks, and scored 25 points off Stanford turnovers.

Marcus Allen and Dorian Pickens scored 13 points each to lead Stanford (8-7, 0-3), which lost its third straight and played without Reid Travis, the 6-foot-8 junior who leads the Cardinal in scoring (17.5).

Travis injured his right shoulder in practice earlier this week and has been ruled out indefinitely, according to Stanford spokesman Doug Drabik.