Top 25 Capsules

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Nate Mason scored 31 points, and Eric Curry scored seven of his 10 in overtime as Minnesota upset No. 15 Purdue 91-82 on Sunday.

The teams traded baskets to begin the extra period before a Curry basket began an 11-0, victory-clinching run that snapped the Boilermakers’ seven-game winning streak.

Minnesota (13-2, 1-1) overcame 28 points and 22 rebounds from Caleb Swanigan, but it wasn’t enough to save the Boilermakers (12-3, 1-1).

Swanigan’s layup with 4.6 seconds remaining in regulation tied the game at 73 and forced overtime. Dupree McBrayer’s 3-point attempt for Minnesota at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

The Golden Gophers began the game by making their first eight shots and building a 17-4 lead, but Purdue rallied to lead 50-43 with 13:39 remaining. Mason scored 10 during the next three minutes, and it was back and forth the rest of the way.

Jordan Murphy added 16 points for Minnesota, which lost its Big Ten opener this past Tuesday night, 75-74 to Michigan State in overtime in Minneapolis.

No. 13 BUTLER 78, PROVIDENCE 61

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Kelan Martin had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Andrew Chrabascz and Avery Woodson each had 11 points to help Butler beat Providence.

Kethan Savage added 10 points for Butler (12-2, 1-1 Big East). Butler shot 62 percent from the floor (26 of 42) and the Bulldogs’ backups outscored the Friars’ reserves 29-5.

In the first half, the Bulldogs made 16 of 22 field goal attempts, shooting 72 percent. Thirteen of the Bulldogs’ 26 field goals were scored off of an assist, and Butler outrebounded Providence 30 to 26.

Kyron Cartwright scored 26 points and Rodney Bullock added 17 for Providence (10-5, 0-2).