Today on Rocky Top: Derek Barnett Letter to Vols Fans, Detrick Mostella Dismissed, Rock Gullickson Hired

Derek Barnett’s letter to UT fans, Detrick Mostella dismissed and the hire of Rock Gullickson lead Volunteers news on Rocky Top for Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017.

Derek Barnett’s letter of thanks to Vol Nation – UTSports

Over the last few weeks, I’ve really thought about my time at the University of Tennessee and the people who have had the biggest impact on me. Playing at a prestigious, SEC program and then having the opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft after three years is a dream come true. I’d like to thank my teammates. The relationships I’ve built with them will last a lifetime. I’m very grateful to have been able to grow over these last few years with my brothers.

Detrick Mostella dismissed from Tennessee basketball – Grant Ramey, GoVols247

Detrick Mostella has been dismissed from the Tennessee basketball team for a violation of team rules, Tennessee spokesman Tom Satkowiak confirmed to GoVols247 on Tuesday night. Mostella, a 6-foot-1 junior guard from Decatur, Ala., averaged 10.5 points and 3.39 rebounds per game in 15 games this season, making one start before settling into his role as the team’s sixth man.

Vols hire Rock Gullickson as strength coach – Rhiannon Potkey, Knoxville News-Sentinel

Gullickson fills an opening at UT that has been vacant since last April when former director of strength and conditioning Dave Lawson left in what UT cited as “philosophical differences.” Associate director of strength and conditioning Mike Szerszen assumed many of Lawson’s responsibilities, but Tennessee never filled Lawson’s spot on staff. According to UT, Gullickson signed a two-year contract worth $375,000 annually. The contract runs through Feb. 28 of 2019. Lawson’s salary at UT was $200,000. Szerszen, who makes $69,340, will remain on staff.

