Tilgham’s career-high 21 points lifts Monmouth past Marist (Jan 08, 2017)

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) Austin Tilghman scored a career-high 21 points coming off the bench and Micah Seaborn had 16 points to help Monmouth beat Marist 71-64 on Sunday.

Tilghman made 5 of 6 free throws in the final five minutes keeping Marist at bay. He finished 10 for 12 from the free-throw line. He made a pair for a 62-59 lead, Sam Ibiezugbe made a layup and Tilghman added two more free throws with 3:56 left for a 66-59 advantage.

Monmouth, which led 33-30 at halftime, also got 10 points from Justin Robinson after he made six straight free throws.

Khallid Hart led Marist with 26 points, David Knudsen had 13 and Brian Parker finished with 11.

Monmouth (12-5, 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) has posted 40 wins over the last two seasons, the second most in a two-year span in program history. Meanwhile, Marist (5-12, 2-4) has lost eight of its last nine.